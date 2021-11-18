Eventus wins Best Market Conduct Solution at Canadian RegTech Awards 2021

Regulatory mandates and new aircraft purchases inflate the global demand for avionics systems, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global commercial avionics industry finds that airlines' increasing focus on improving flight operations is expediting market growth. Digital glass displays, connected flight management systems, and HUD (head-up display) are gaining traction due to the emphasis on enhancing flight operations. Airlines can also improve safety and efficiency by applying avionics systems, which encompass communication, navigation, and surveillance equipment. Primarily driven by global regulatory mandates, the total global commercial avionics market is estimated to reach $63.34 billion by 2030, up from $34.90 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.
