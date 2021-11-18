ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eventus wins Best Market Conduct Solution at Canadian RegTech Awards 2021

By Eventus Systems
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenth recognition for this year for Validus platform. AUSTIN, Texas and TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that the firm this week won the award for Best Market Conduct Solution for 2021 at the...

