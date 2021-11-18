Eventus wins Best Market Conduct Solution at Canadian RegTech Awards 2021

The Company plans to go public via SPAC, reverse merger, or a direct listing. HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical stage company developing fibroblast-based therapeutic cures for chronic diseases, announced today that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM), a private investment group, with offices in New York and Paris, to provide FibroBiologics with up to $100 million USD over a 36-month term following a public listing of FibroBiologics common stock. FibroBiologics will control the timing and maximum amount of the drawdown under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. FibroBiologics will issue warrants to GEM to purchase, for a period of three years after a public listing of FibroBiologics common stock, up to 4% of the total equity interests of FibroBiologics. The funds will be used to continue development of its fibroblast-based cell therapy platform.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO