What Supply Chain Woes? Buy Housing ETFs On Earnings Strength

VMC - Free Report) , Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (. SUM - Free Report) and Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (. CNR - Free Report) have been gaining from the positives. The Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry consists of manufacturers, distributors and sellers of construction materials like aggregates, concrete along with other related items for public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential as well as other end markets. The materials also include gypsum wallboard, recycled paperboard, concrete blocks, ready-mix concrete, and oil and gas proppants. The industry players are also involved in designing, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and installation of external building products for commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in domestic as well as international markets.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO