As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, labor costs will become an increasingly important issue, partly for their possible impact on inflation. The Employment Cost Index from the U.S. BLS will be a key indicator to track during the next year. The ECI measures the change in the cost of labor (including fringe benefits) adjusted for the influence of employment shifts across occupations and industries. Employment shifts across industries and occupations during the pandemic impacted growth in labor cost measures based on unadjusted averages (average hourly earnings, average wages per worker).

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO