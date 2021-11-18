ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Black Hawk College honors GPD officer for life-saving actions

4 days ago
 4 days ago

A Galesburg Police officer was recently recognized among several regional emergency personnel for their contributions, sacrifices, and dedication to public service. Black Hawk College honored four first responders, including Officer Chris Beaupre with the Galesburg Police Department. The school received 74 award nominations and selected four to be...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD responded to King Elementary after student finds cocaine in coat pocket.

Galesburg Police have contacted the Department of Children and Family Services after a 10-year old female student showed up to school with a baggie of cocaine in her coat pocket. Officers responded to King Elementary School on South Farnham Street just after 12:30 pm on Wednesday, November 3rd. According to police reports, the female student passed the baggie around with other students before school staff was alerted to the situation. Officers learned from the girl’s father, who is her custodial parent, that his daughter recently had stayed with her mother who is a known drug user. Police field-tested the white powdery substance which came back positive for cocaine. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brothers arrested after domestic incident Saturday night.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, November 13th responded to the 2100 block of Daniel Drive for reports of a domestic battery in progress. Upon arrival, officers met with 25-year old Cody McLaren of Galesburg who told police he had gotten into a physical altercation with his brother 28-year old Brandon McLaren. Cody claimed Brandon struck him numerous times in the head and pulled out a clump of his hair. Cody was concerned about Brandon’s recent actions – regarding his well-being and called 911. While he was on the phone with dispatchers, Brandon attacked him. Officers made contact with an intoxicated Brandon in a bedroom where he told officers he’d attack officers if they touched him. As officers went to detain Brandon, he tensed up and began resisting forcing officers to use a taser on him. Brandon was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for an evaluation. Meanwhile, it was discovered Cody McLaren had a valid Knox County Warrant for electronic harassment and he was placed under arrest. While leaving the hospital, Brandon McLaren refused to walk and was carried to a squad car where he continually yelled obscenities and threats at officers. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Threatening a Public Official.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating flame thrower stolen from Farm King.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, November 7th around 4:30pm were dispatched to Farm King on West Main Street for a theft complaint. Officers met with employees who said they observed a white male subject walk out of the store with a flame thrower valued at $700. Employees confirmed that a flame thrower was missing on one of the shelves, and security video also confirmed the incident. Staff told police they believed the male subject began walking eastbound from the store and was picked up by someone in an unknown vehicle. The flame thrower is described as a UNK brand and is silver in color. Police are still collecting additional security video and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Four women and a female juvenile charged after fighting each other in the roadway.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 9th, around 4:00 pm responded to the 1900 block of National Boulevard – the area of the Henderson Street HyVee grocery store and gas station for several female subjects in the roadway yelling at each other. Officers observed 18-year old Nadia Bratcher of Galesburg swinging her arms at other females. Officers were forced to use pepper spray on Bratcher to get her to comply with commands and she was detained. 48-year old Anna Bratcher had to be warned numerous times to stop obstructing as she was telling officers Nadia Bratcher was innocent. Via cell phone video, offices watched as Nadia and Anna Bratcher got into an altercation with three females in another vehicle. Both vehicles sat in the roadway as the females began battering each other. It’s unclear how the fight started, but the video showed all the way up to the point when officers arrived and broke up the fight. Ultimately, Nadia and Anna Bratcher of Galesburg were charged with Fighting and Obstruction. 20-year old Akira Reed, 19-year old Akera Reed, and a 15-year old female juvenile – all of Galesburg – were all charged with Fighting.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Female attempts to cash a stolen check – identifies herself in the process.

Galesburg Police on Friday afternoon (November 5th) responded to F&M Bank on Veterans Drive in reference to a fraud complaint. Bank employees told officers a customer had her checkbook stolen and wished to close her account. That same customer reported her vehicle stolen to police on October 31st that had her checkbook inside. A 36-year old female suspect with a listed address of Buda, Illinois, came into the bank and attempted to cash a check from the stolen checkbook that she had written out to herself for the amount of $250. Bank employees asked the female suspect for identification which she provided, and employees wrote the suspect’s name and ID number at the top of the check. When employees told the female they couldn’t cash the check, the female got upset and left the bank. Officers reviewed the security video of the incident and were able to confirm the identity of the female suspect. She’s been placed on the GPD’s pending arrest list facing charges of Forgery and Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

DUI charges for Galesburg man after calling 911 on himself.

Galesburg Police were dispatched to the area of US Highway 41 and Monmouth Boulevard just before 6:00 am on Saturday morning after a motorist called 911 complaining of chest pain and telling dispatchers that he had been drinking. Dispatchers directed the driver, 28-year old Michael Kempf of Galesburg, to pull over to the side of the road and put the vehicle in park. GPD, GHAS, and Galesburg Fire Personnel responded to the scene. Officers made contact with a very lethargic Kempf who was only semi-responsive to questions. Kempf admitted to taking an opioid pain reliever that is prescribed to him but did not mention drinking any alcohol. Officers could not detect any alcoholic odor coming from Kempf. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment where Kempf consented to provide a blood and urine sample. Once Kempf was more coherent, he told officers he was drinking shots at Swing’s Mobile Home Park and fell and hit his head. When he went to call an ambulance, he said he didn’t have cell phone reception so he said he, “did what I had to do,” according to police reports. He was on the road leading to Swing’s when he called 911 while behind the wheel. Ultimately Kempf was charged with DUI A4 – Drugs.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman facing charges after striking a police officer with her car.

Just before midnight on Friday, November 5th, Galesburg Police were out with a wrecked vehicle near the intersection of Haynor and Division Streets waiting on a tow truck. As officers were waiting, one officer sat in his patrol car parked off to the side of the road speaking with another officer who was standing near the driver-side door of the squad car. As officers spoke, a fast-approaching vehicle driven by 32-year old Essie Stingley of Galesburg sped past the officers striking the officer standing near the patrol car. As the officer attempted to jump up on the patrol car, the passing sedan struck him in the leg causing him to fly over the hood and onto the ground. Additional officers stopped the sedan and made contact with Stingley who said she was trying to get to the scene of the accident that her family was involved in. A very apologetic Stingley admitted that she didn’t even realize she struck a police officer with her car. Police had Stingley perform a portion of a field sobriety test which they observed her not to be intoxicated. She was taken into custody and charged with Driving While License is Suspended, Reckless Driving, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. The officer that was struck was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center due to his right leg feeling numb, according to police reports.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two dead, two injured in Saturday night crash in Warren County

A Monmouth woman and Viola man were killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Warren County Saturday night. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, a 2014 Buick Encore was southbound on Illinois Route 135, just south of Little York, at around 8:40. A 2018 Toyota Highlander was northbound on the same road when the Buick crossed the center line and the two vehicles struck head-on.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI; tells officers: “Everyone drinks and drives.”

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 31st, Galesburg Police observed as a sedan came to a stop in the middle of the intersection of East Knox Street and Grand Avenue – disobeying a stop sign. The vehicle sat at the intersection for several moments before moving and officers conducted a traffic stop. When the vehicle stopped again, the driver, 44-year old Jeremy Dickerson began exiting the vehicle, to which officers ordered him to stay inside the car. Dickerson spoke in a thick tongue and emitted an alcoholic odor, according to police reports. When officers asked Dickerson to perform a field sobriety test, he initially stated yes, but then refused. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Public Safety Building where he eventually refused to provide a breath sample saying, “I know I’m over, so no.” During the interview process, Dickerson said, “Everyone drinks and drives, I just got caught.” Dickerson was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Couple arrested for fighting at Baymont Hotel; Man arrested for fighting a relative at Quality Inn

Tuesday, October 26th, around 1:30 in the morning, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Washington Street – Galesburg’s Baymont Hotel for a battery in progress. The caller told police they believed a female subject was being battered by a male subject. The female had just been dropped off at the hotel for the night by police after a verbal dispute between her and her boyfriend. Both were intoxicated. An employee told police she watched on security video as the female: 21-year old Verenice Fernandez of Riverside, California, and the male: 19-year-old Dominic Donaldson of Galesburg physically fighting each other. The two eventually entered an elevator and police were waiting for them as they stopped on the first floor. Both Donaldson and Fernandez were taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Both were charged with domestic battery.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

20-year old charged with mob action and more after early morning incident.

Around 2:30 this morning, on Wednesday, November 3rd, Galesburg Police responded to the 100 block of North Seminary Street for a burglary in progress. While en route to the call, police were notified the four black male suspects had departed the area. Officers met with the male victim who told police after he kicked his sister out of the residence for not paying rent, his sister’s boyfriend and three other males broke into the home and battered him. The victim identified 20-year old Lamar Ticer with a listed address of Chicago as one of the attackers – his sister’s boyfriend. Officers responded to the 600 block of Home Boulevard and made contact with Ticer who denied any physical contact taking place. Ticer wasn’t able to clearly identify the “friend” that drove him to the residence on North Seminary Street, according to police reports. Officers placed Ticer under arrest. He was booked at the Knox County Jail facing charges of Home Invasion, Battery, Trespass to Residence, and Mob Action.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating power tools stolen from GHS.

Galesburg Police last Tuesday, October 26th responded to Galesburg High School in reference to a burglary that occurred last weekend. Officers met with employees of Northwest Mechanical Inc. who have been contracted to help with the ongoing construction at the high school. The employees reported that sometime between October 22nd and October 25th, someone stole numerous tools belonging to Northwest Mechanical as well as other companies. Employees led officers to a construction site that has a temporary wall built – but has an opening large enough for someone to slip through. The opening had since been secured. Officers met with numerous construction workers who reported missing tools. The list includes Dewalt brand portabands, batteries, chargers, hammer drill, impact drill, cordless drill, and cordless sawzall. All the tools have “NWM” or “HPCS” engraved on them. Galesburg Police Detectives responded and took a few items from the site that could have fingerprints on them. Officers reviewed security footage but were unable to see anyone during the time of the theft. Police also notified local pawn shops of the incident and to be on the lookout for any incoming Dewalt brand power tools.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg teens arrested for residential burglary.

A pair of Galesburg teens were arrested Friday, October 22nd after a series of thefts and breaking into a home on South Street. Galesburg Police were notified around 11:00 am on Friday morning by a resident in the 800 block of East South Street that two juveniles were inside her home burglarizing it. The residents were watching the burglary occur in real-time via security video linked to their cell phones before the two teens disconnected the cameras. GPD along with Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives from the Special Operations Division responded to the home. One of the juveniles – a 13-year old male exited the home and was taken into custody. The other male juvenile, a 15-year old, was located hiding inside the home and was taken into custody. Both teens were in possession of backpacks which they filled with electronics, jewelry, and other valuables taken from around the residence. Officers also located a stolen Amazon package the teens had taken from the neighborhood. Ultimately, the 13-year old was charged with Residential Burglary. The 15-year old punched and broke a plexiglass divider and wrote obscenities in blood while inside a holding cell at the Public Safety Building. He was charged with Residential Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Government Property. Both teens were transported to the Mary Davis Home.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Walmart employee attempts to steal TV.

Galesburg Police just before 5:00 am on Saturday, October 23rd were dispatched to Walmart for a theft that had occurred. Employees reported that a man wearing a Walmart uniform walked out of the front of the store with 60-inch Samsung TV and soundbar and loaded them into an SUV and drove away. Officers and employees identified the man as 66-year old David Lee Ronk of Galesburg – who was in fact a Walmart employee whose shift didn’t start for a couple more hours. GPD responded to Ronk’s residence where they observed him unloading the TV from the back of an SUV. Ronk told officers he was having medical issues with his brain and he had blacked out during the theft, according to police reports. The stolen items were returned to the store. Officers took possession of Ronk’s Walmart vest and name tag. He was charged with Retail Theft over $300 and Driving on a Revoked License.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

