Black Hawk College honors GPD officer for life-saving actions

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 31st, Galesburg Police observed as a sedan came to a stop in the middle of the intersection of East Knox Street and Grand Avenue – disobeying a stop sign. The vehicle sat at the intersection for several moments before moving and officers conducted a traffic stop. When the vehicle stopped again, the driver, 44-year old Jeremy Dickerson began exiting the vehicle, to which officers ordered him to stay inside the car. Dickerson spoke in a thick tongue and emitted an alcoholic odor, according to police reports. When officers asked Dickerson to perform a field sobriety test, he initially stated yes, but then refused. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Public Safety Building where he eventually refused to provide a breath sample saying, “I know I’m over, so no.” During the interview process, Dickerson said, “Everyone drinks and drives, I just got caught.” Dickerson was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
