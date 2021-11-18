ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

You might hear bombs going off in Pasadena today, but don't be alarmed

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtD8S_0d0W77A900

If you hear bombs going off in Pasadena today, don't be alarmed.

Pasadena police will be conducting bomb exercises that will include bomb detonations.

It will all happen at the Pasadena Police Range at 6600 Genoa Red Bluff Road from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Police say 11 different detonations will occur and may be heard by people living or working near the range.

Authorities want residents to know that there will be no threat to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pasadena, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy