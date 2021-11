Hours after Paul Gosar was censured by the House of Representatives for sharing a morphed anime clip depicting him killing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, he filmed a defiant response and retweeted the same video that landed him in trouble.On Wednesday, the House voted to approve a resolution to censure the Arizona representative – the most severe form of punishment in Congress – after he shared the video of an anime that depicted him killing his Ms Ocasio-Cortez and threatening president Joe Biden. The resolution also stripped Mr Gosar of two assignments.While Mr Gosar had earlier issued a clarification saying he did...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO