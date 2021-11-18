ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Justice Dept. grant awards $139M to hire 1,000 new officers

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Justice Department is giving $139 million to police departments across the U.S. as part of a grant program that would bring on more than 1,000 new officers.

The grant funding being announced Thursday through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will be awarded to 183 law enforcement agencies across the country and in U.S. territories. The funding is meant to help police departments reduce crime and to encourage community policing.

“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The grant awards come as police departments across the U.S. have been facing budget reductions, with cities struggling with ballooning costs from the coronavirus pandemic and national calls to reduce police funding in favor of spending more money on social services. Several police agencies have also delayed or canceled police academy classes, which is likely to leave a number of jobs unfilled as other officers retire.

Law enforcement agencies across the country experienced a wave of retirements and departures and are struggling to recruit the next generation of police officers since George Floyd was killed at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in May 2020, sparking massive protests about policing and inequity across the country. And amid the national reckoning on policing, communities have been questioning who should become a police officer today.

The Justice Department said it received nearly 600 applications from police departments in nearly every state and U.S. territory. The grant requires that the money be used to hire additional officers, other than those who would normally be hired using a police department’s operating budget.

The money is given directly to police and sheriff’s departments to hire the new law enforcement officers. The Justice Department says half of the agencies plan to use the money “to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities,” while others will use it to build mental health programs or focus on violent crime — a Justice Department priority.

The money was being provided to police departments both large and small. For example, the grant provides funds for an additional 50 officers in San Francisco, Chicago, Cincinnati and Houston. New Orleans, Cleveland and St. Paul, Minnesota would receive 30 new officers, and other smaller forces receive a few new officers.

In total, the funding allots 1,066 new officers for a total cost of $139,232,523, the Justice Department said.

Besides funds for hiring, Justice Department policing grants also provide funding for local, state and tribal law enforcement agencies to enhance community policing, in which agencies use relationships with community leaders to establish dialogues about needs and identify residents’ concerns.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre awarded federal Justice Assistance Grant

WILKES-BARRE — The city was among the four recipients awarded $236,0o0 in U.S. Department of Justice grants for crime-based programs, acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Monday. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants are awarded to support crime prevention programs based on local needs and conditions. The funding can...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wabi.tv

Four communities awarded money to hire law enforcement officers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four communities across Maine are getting $750,000 to hire law enforcement officers. The money was awarded through a community policing program within the U.S. Department of Justice. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said today that the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office will receive $375,000. Also getting...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Merrick Garland
northwestmoinfo.com

Breckenridge Awarded COPS Funds to Hire Additional Police Officers

The Breckenridge, Missouri police department was named as one of the law enforcement agencies to receive a Department of Justice grant to advance community policing. The Department of Justice announced more than $139 million in grant funding to 183 agencies across the nation through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. The funding will allow those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
BRECKENRIDGE, MO
Fox5 KVVU

DOJ announces $139M for law enforcement hiring in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Justice announced $139 million in grants will go towards hiring law enforcement in an effort to advance community policing. The funding comes from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). It will provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the country, giving them the opportunity to hire 1,066 additional officers.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Dept#Minneapolis Police#New Orleans#San Francisco#The Justice Department
rolling out

Georgia city awarded nearly $1M to hire police officers

ATLANTA – The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. Funding totaling $827,258 was awarded in the Northern District of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WSLS

Radford receives federal grant to hire law enforcement officers

RADFORD Va. – The city of Radford is set to hire three new law enforcement officers. The U.S. Department of Justice awarded $375,000 to Radford on Thursday to hire the additional law enforcement officers through the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program. “Our law enforcement officers keep the peace...
RADFORD, VA
WBKO

Scottsville, BGPD, Butler County to receive grants to hire new officers

WASHINGTON, DC. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky is going to get even safer thanks to a grant by the Justice Department. The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. In the Western District of Kentucky, two cities and one county were awarded funding totaling $750,000.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wtuz.com

Justice Grants Awarded, Tuscarawas Organizations on the List

Mary Alice Reporting – Governor Mike DeWine has announced the recipients of federal Justice Assistance Grants (JAG). Over $4.8 million is going to support the Ohio criminal justice system through multijurisdictional drug task forces, school resources officers, veteran and mental health courts, as well as corrections projects and justice technology initiatives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTAR News

Feds award Glendale police $500K to hire more officers

PHOENIX – A federal grant totaling $500,000 will pay for more police officers in Glendale, officials announced Thursday. The Glendale Police Department will hire four officers, according to the grant list. The funding is part of $139 million awarded across the country through the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing...
GLENDALE, AZ
Sidney Daily News

Sidney PD looking to hire new officers

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is looking to fill vacant officer positions within their department. “All departments across the United States are struggling to get good, quality candidates. We feel that this is one of the more important things we can do as an administration, is hire good quality people that will represent our core values and work to maintain our vision and mission statement here within the department,” Balling said.
SIDNEY, OH
The Center Square

Justice awards vaccine-related school grant prizes

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continued awarding grant prizes to schools with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, providing three more schools with $50,000 checks Wednesday. The governor, joined by his bulldog, traveled to the schools to announce the winnings and conducted award ceremonies....
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy