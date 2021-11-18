Wales welcome back Josh Adams and Aaron Wainwright from injury

Wing Josh Adams and number eight Aaron Wainwright have recovered from injuries and will start Wales’ Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia on Saturday.

Adams was withdrawn just before kick-off when Wales faced Fiji last Sunday due to a calf muscle issue, while Wainwright missed that game because of a shoulder problem.

Elsewhere, prop Tomas Francis has successfully completed concussion return-to-play protocols and is recalled, and Seb Davies takes over from lock Will Rowlands, who suffered a head knock against Fiji.

Other starters include centre Uilisi Halaholo – his first of the autumn – with Halaholo, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and spent 10 days isolating, partnering Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Scarlets’ 93 times-capped centre Jonathan Davies does not feature, with flanker Ellis Jenkins continuing as captain at the Principality Stadium.

Jenkins is joined in the back-row by Wainwright and Taine Basham, and there is a recall for British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones, who packs down alongside Ryan Elias and Francis.

Elias, Basham and lock Adam Beard, meanwhile, are the only three players selected to start all of Wales’ autumn games against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Wales are seeking a third successive victory over Australia, which includes a pool stage win at the 2019 World Cup, following a run of 13 defeats against the Wallabies.