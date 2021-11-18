ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Lewis predicts best Black Friday 2021 deals, from 70% off at Asos to Apple gift cards

By Daisy Lester
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myqg1_0d0W5iTF00

There are now just eight days to go until the main event and the Black Friday sales are ramping up, with Amazon , Currys , Very , Dyson , Boots and plenty more dropping a host of early deals and discounts.

Starting on Friday 26 November and going right through to 29 November – otherwise known as Cyber Monday – the sale will see prices slashed across tech , home appliances , beauty , fashion , kids’ toys and more. The mammoth event is a prime time to save on big-ticket items such as TVs , AirPods and Nintendo Switch consoles while making a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

And as Black Friday edges ever closer, the money saving expert Martin Lewis has unveiled his predictions for the 2021 sale, as well as tips for shoppers on how to avoid “duds” and get the best value for money.

He recently cautioned : “Go and do a price check now, so you have a benchmark to see if it is really cheaper when it is ‘discounted’”. Now, Lewis has revealed his forecasting tool, with early predictions on the retailers and reductions we should look forward to. The annual tool compares prices and start dates from the past four years in order to provide an insight into this year’s sale.

We’ve already seen a few of the forecaster’s predictions come true, including 50 per cent off selected lines at Adidas , 20 per cent off at the Disney Store and thousands of products discounted at Currys .

Read more:

But there’s still plenty of predictions we’re yet to see, including up to 70 per cent off at fashion favourite Asos . Last year, every single item on the site was discounted and so far this year, the retailer has launched its Black Friday “warm-up” with an extra 20 per cent off sale items. Shop our top picks in our Black Friday fashion guide.

Lewis’s forecaster is also predicting the reintroduction of Apple gift cards with each purchase this year. In 2020, shoppers were offered these up to a value of £120 with the purchase of MacBook computers, iPads, iPhones, Air{ods and Apple Watches between Black Friday itself and Cyber Monday. In 2019, the tech giant offered £160 and Lewis highlights that if this downward trend continues, we could expect less than £120 to be offered this year. You can find all the best early deals in our Apple Black Friday round-up .

We’re also yet to see any Black Friday action from Argos this year, but the Money Saving Expert tool predicts up to 50 per cent off thousands of items, much the same as in 2020. Discounts last year included Amazon Echo dots and PS4 games with some products at Argos’s lowest-ever price. Make sure to bookmark our Argos Black Friday guide for the latest updates.

While Dyson has already dropped a few early deals on its cordless vacuums – including £100 off its V11 model (was £599, now £499, Dyson.co.uk ) – Lewis is forecasting up to 33 per cent off during the main event. You can shop all the best Dyson deals as they drop in our Black Friday guide.

John Lewis & Partners is always a big contender during Black Friday, but early confirmation of its involvement in the sale is quite rare. This year, Lewis is predicting the retailer will price-match hundreds of items. In 2020, the department store offered discounts of up to 50 per cent on its lines, while its “Never Knowingly Undersold” promise means it may seek to match other high street retailers during the sale. Make sure to check back to our dedicated guide for the latest updates.

For the fitness fanatics, Lewis is forecasting 25 per cent off at Nike on most items with a code, including those already reduced. The sale last year included 25 per cent off on selected lines, but Lewis says it might even be more as Nike offered 30 per cent off its sale earlier this year. You can shop all the best sports Black Friday deals in our round-up.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Deals#Asos#Black Friday Sales#Airpods#Nintendo Switch#The Disney Store#Currys Black#Amazon Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
SHOPPING
