ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Fernando Alonso tired of ‘very, very boring’ F1 press conferences

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuYNH_0d0W5bIA00

Fernando Alonso has derided the constant expectation on Formula One drivers to offer soundbites to media, explaining that little changes day-to-day when they are preparing for each Grand Prix.

The 2021 season has drawn plenty of interest in terms of the battle for the driver championship, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen changing positions at the top on more than one occasion and fighting it out on the track with regularity.

But beyond that, it’s more of the same for the rest of the racers, feels Alonso, who pointed out that a similar approach, similar standings and similar objectives for the rest of F1 meant there was little point to the constant question and answer sessions he faced.

“It’s very, very repetitive,” said Alonso, quoted by Motorsport-Total.

“It’s not directed against you [the journalists]. It’s just that Formula 1 is very open to the media. We do a press conference on Thursday, Friday, Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, on Friday at the drivers’ parade, on Sunday at the drivers’ parade and on Sunday after the race. And there’s nothing to say really.

“In principle, we can make the same statements for Qatar, for Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. I think the most interesting thing is the title fight with Hamilton and Verstappen.

“Everything else is very, very boring, very repetitive.”

Driving for Alpine this season, Alonso has clocked up 62 points to sit in 10th in the driver standings.

He has been unable to manage to add to his career tally of 97 podium finishes though, with fourth in Hungary being his best and eight of this season’s races seeing him finish between eighth and 10th - and despite calls from supporters backing him to get a top-three finish, he merely expects more of the same on the track as well as off it.

“I understand the fans at home, or my fans, because I’ve read some things that said ‘on the podium in Qatar’ or ‘it’s podium time in Qatar’. And you would like to answer ‘no, there is no podium’? We’ve done so many races and we’ve finished eighth sometimes, ninth sometimes. It will be no different in the last three races. I’m sorry to say that.

“Of course, a lot more than that happens. We still have a lot to do with the team and we are learning a lot of things for next year.

“We are also testing some things in the organisation for next year. So it’s very interesting races for us in this last part of the World Championship. But we’ll keep that to ourselves.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton takes dig at Sergio Perez after podium battle in Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton made a dig at Sergio Perez after their battle for podium positions at the Mexican Grand Prix.Perez tailed Hamilton closely at the climax of the race and finished third, becoming the first Mexican to be on the podium at a home grand prix, and the crowd celebrated for their hero. Perez’s Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen took the win to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.Afterwards Hamilton admitted Red Bull simply had too much pace for Mercedes during the race, despite Mercedes locking out the front row of the grid in qualifying, and the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull want answers over ‘unraceable’ Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton’s unlikely Brazilian Grand Prix win

Christian Horner has said Red Bull will seek answers over Mercedes’ “unraceable” speed at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend.Penalties saw Lewis Hamilton start at the back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race and in 10th place for Sunday’s main event in Sao Paulo, but the Mercedes driver finished fifth then first across those races to narrow the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen.Verstappen started second in Sunday’s grand prix but quickly overtook Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, leading for much of the race until Hamilton’s impressive performance saw him overtake the Dutchman with 12 laps remaining.From there, defending...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Alonso: 'Strange' F1 schedule putting mechanics 'on the limit'

Fernando Alonso says the demanding schedule of the back half of the 2021 Formula 1 season is "strange" and putting the teams' mechanics "on the limit". Teams are set to undertake in Brazil this weekend the second led of a grueling two-continent triple-header that started in Mexico City last weekend and will continue in Qatar next week.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
f1i.com

Vettel and Alonso want sausage kerbs to 'disappear' from F1

Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso believe F1 should remove all sausage kerbs from its tracks after a series of incidents in Austin recently highlighted their potential dangers. At the Circuit of the Americas during the US Grand Prix weekend, W Series racer Abbie Eaton suffered a spinal compression after hitting...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

"Very unstable" weather could swing Red Bull-Mercedes F1 battle in Brazil

Max Verstappen opened up a 19-point lead over Lewis Hamilton at the top of the F1 drivers' championship by winning in Mexico on Sunday, marking his second victory in three weeks. Red Bull also cut into Mercedes' constructors' championship advantage as Sergio Perez finished third, reducing the gap to just...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Alonso was furious that Raikkonen was able to pass him off track at Turn 1 without sanction during their battle, while the Finn believed that he had been pushed wide. Subsequently Masi discussed the incident with the stewards. It was debated again in the drivers’ briefing in Mexico last Friday, where Masi explained that the official view was that both drivers were in the wrong.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1's end of season schedule is "strange", says Alonso

F1 is heading to its second race of the Mexico-Brazil-Qatar triple header this weekend, with grand prix racing's chiefs having elected to go for an ambitious inter-continental three events on the bounce. With the travel and strain at this end of the season pushing the stamina of F1 personnel to...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports

Max Verstappen fined $57,200 in Brazil as Fernando Alonso tops F1 practice

SAO PAULO — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fined 50,000 euros ($57,200) by stewards Saturday at the Brazilian Grand Prix after video taken from the grandstands at Interlagos showed the Formula One championship leader touching the rear wing of rival Lewis Hamilton’s car. The Dutchman, who later finished second...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

F1 legend Fernando Alonso shares brutal truth on facing Mercedes

F1 legend Fernando Alonso shares his brutal take on facing Mercedes amid the team’s dominant form all these years. Mercedes has won seven straight F1 constructor championships, with Lewis Hamilton winning every single year from 2014-2020. Alonzo, a champion himself, knows what it takes to succeed in the sport mightily but is also aware of the vast advantages a team like Mercedes has over rival teams.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Hungary
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

George Russell Will Need Time to Challenge Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes: Fernando Alonso

As the current Formula 1 season comes to an end, the 2022 grid has been finalised after a long wait. There are several changes in the grid, with the addition of Guanyu Zhou and Alex Albon and the retirement of Kimi Raikonnen and even Antonio Giovinazzi. Another major change in the lineup will be Valtteri Bottas’ move to Alfa Romeo and most importantly George Russell who will be taking the esteemed Mercedes spot.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Lewis Hamilton dons a new rainbow helmet at the Qatar Grand Prix, after speaking out about 'one of the worst' countries for humans rights and backing Sebastien Vettel's Pride protest in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton sent a message at the Qatar Grand Prix as he showed off his new rainbow helmet - after calling for 'scrutiny' in the country having admitted it was 'one of the worst' countries for human rights. The Mercedes driver will continue his quest for the world title against...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals stomach ache after dominant qualifying performance over Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how he overcame a stomach ache to produce a sensational drive in qualifying to grab pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion landed his 102nd pole position of his career, with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.But Hamilton’s +0.455 advantage over the Red Bull was the largest gap in dry qualifying this year, emphasising the great potential of the Mercedes in the closing stages of the season.And after overcoming his illness, Hamilton praised the Mercedes engineers for working late into the night to find solutions.“On Friday and Saturday I wasn't feeling...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen handed five-place grid penalty at Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s title charge took a blow as the Formula One championship leader was hit with a five-place grid penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix after ignoring yellow flags during Saturday’s qualifying session. The Red Bull driver was set to start second on the grid alongside title-rival Lewis Hamilton who...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Indonesia hosts World Superbike finale on brand-new circuit

The final Superbike World Championship round on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok drew tens of thousands of fans on Sunday, the biggest crowd for any event in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as Toprak Razgatlioglu became the first-ever Turkish rider to win the title.Razgatlioglu, a Yamaha rider, secured the WorldSBK championship after finishing second behind six-time world champion Jonathan Rea in race one at the beachside circuit. Race one and race two were both held Sunday after heavy thunderstorms on Saturday had forced race one to be rescheduled. In the final race, Razgatlioglu held...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy