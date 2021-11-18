Adele ‘hurt’ that people felt ‘let down’ by weight loss: ‘It makes me sad that people expected that much from me’

Adele has said she is “concerned” by how people reacted to her weight loss .

The British artist’s noticeable change in image since her last major public appearances in 2017 was widely discussed on social media and by the press.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed she initially began exercising more because it helped her manage her issues with anxiety, and that she didn’t set out to lose weight.

In a new interview with The Face , she said it made her “sad” that people “expected that much” from her.

“I’m concerned that so many people were so hurt by it,” she said. “That’s a real thing. But I never gave myself that role or job. It’s not my responsibility. I’ve never set my validations on anyone else, I would never.

“I was told that from a young age. If you want something, you do it yourself. If you wanna end up somewhere, it’s your journey. It makes me sad that people expected that much from me, because that’s unattainable for anybody. Things that people say, how someone looks, whatever. It’s not my job.”

The journalist then suggested that people with bigger bodies tended to have their size “politicised”, even if they hadn’t chosen to be a spokesperson for body positivity. Adele responded by pointing out that she’s “as confident and mouthy” as she was before.

“That’s personality,” she said. “Your body doesn’t give you a f***ing personality, man, shut up. That’s wild! I don’t think your body gives you a personality.” She added: “Apart from me feeling agile, I don’t feel any different.”

She asked that fans respect the fact that she was able to use exercise as a way to take her mind off things when she was “falling apart”.

“I totally get it,” she said. “I don’t want to be the source of someone’s happiness or unhappiness. It obviously hurts my feelings that people might feel let down by me like that.”

Adele is releasing her fourth album, 30, tomorrow (Friday 19 November). Read The Independent’s four-star review here .

Elsewhere in the interview, she explained the story behind the viral pictures of her having an angry phone call at Heathrow airport.