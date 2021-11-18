ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Adele ‘hurt’ that people felt ‘let down’ by weight loss: ‘It makes me sad that people expected that much from me’

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGbQ6_0d0W5ZTa00

Adele has said she is “concerned” by how people reacted to her weight loss .

The British artist’s noticeable change in image since her last major public appearances in 2017 was widely discussed on social media and by the press.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed she initially began exercising more because it helped her manage her issues with anxiety, and that she didn’t set out to lose weight.

In a new interview with The Face , she said it made her “sad” that people “expected that much” from her.

“I’m concerned that so many people were so hurt by it,” she said. “That’s a real thing. But I never gave myself that role or job. It’s not my responsibility. I’ve never set my validations on anyone else, I would never.

“I was told that from a young age. If you want something, you do it yourself. If you wanna end up somewhere, it’s your journey. It makes me sad that people expected that much from me, because that’s unattainable for anybody. Things that people say, how someone looks, whatever. It’s not my job.”

The journalist then suggested that people with bigger bodies tended to have their size “politicised”, even if they hadn’t chosen to be a spokesperson for body positivity. Adele responded by pointing out that she’s “as confident and mouthy” as she was before.

“That’s personality,” she said. “Your body doesn’t give you a f***ing personality, man, shut up. That’s wild! I don’t think your body gives you a personality.” She added: “Apart from me feeling agile, I don’t feel any different.”

She asked that fans respect the fact that she was able to use exercise as a way to take her mind off things when she was “falling apart”.

“I totally get it,” she said. “I don’t want to be the source of someone’s happiness or unhappiness. It obviously hurts my feelings that people might feel let down by me like that.”

Adele is releasing her fourth album, 30, tomorrow (Friday 19 November). Read The Independent’s four-star review here .

Elsewhere in the interview, she explained the story behind the viral pictures of her having an angry phone call at Heathrow airport.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Oprah Winfrey on Adele's new romance with Rich Paul: It's the 'first time she's actually been in love and also loved herself'

Oprah Winfrey is sharing a glimpse of her big interview with Adele. The interview legend says she listened to all the British songstress's albums on repeat and fretted over her outfit ahead of the sit-down, which took place in the rose garden at Winfrey's Montecito, Calif., estate and is part of Sunday's CBS concert special Adele One Night Only. She said they talked about Adele's new album, 30, and life — divorce, single-parenting and falling in love again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Adele Revealed How She Feels About Her Ex-Husband After Their Divorce

There’s something about an Oprah interview that inspires celebrities to get a little more candid, and Adele is no exception. (I mean, if you can’t open up to Oprah, who can you open up to?) On Nov. 14, during CBS’s Adele One Night Only, the “Easy On Me” singer was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, and she used the opportunity to get honest about her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Her quotes about their relationship post-divorce are very telling.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Laredo Morning Times

The four most personal revelations from Oprah's interview with Adele, from her divorce to weight loss to new boyfriend

The last time Oprah Winfrey appeared on CBS on a Sunday night, she was interviewing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a bombshell special that resulted in shock waves around the world. Last night's sit-down, with British singer-songwriter superstar Adele, won't cause nearly as much of a stir - but CBS doesn't carve out two hours in prime time for just anyone, so there were plenty of noteworthy moments.
WEIGHT LOSS
100.5 The River

Adele Addresses Negative Reactions to Her Weight Loss

Adele opened up about the public's response to her weight loss during a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey. The "Easy On Me" icon lost "just around" 100 pounds in two years. She debuted her slimmed down figure in a rare Instagram post in December 2019. Conversations about her body continued when she shared a photo celebrating her 32nd birthday in 2020.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#British
hngn.com

How Adele Achieves Weight Loss in 2 Years Which Helps Her Survive Divorce

Adele, a British singer, shared how she overcame a tumultuous divorce from businessman Simon Konecki. The star stated that losing weight helped her get through a tough time in her life. Adele's fans noted that following her divorce from her spouse, she underwent a dramatic transformation and dropped weight. In...
WEIGHT LOSS
fangirlish.com

Adele Addresses The Comments Surrounding Her Weight Loss

I don’t ever like talking about weight, because I think that it is a very personal thing. No matter your weight, people have insecurities and are finding a way to accept their body for what it is. Society has ingrained in us that weight is something that we can talk...
WEIGHT LOSS
NME

Adele says “terrifying anxiety attacks” led her to begin fitness regime

Adele has said that “terrifying anxiety attacks” after her divorce led her to begin an intense fitness regime leading to significant weight loss. Last night (November 14), the singer sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a new TV special, titled Adele: One Night Only, which aired on CBS ahead of the release of her new album ’30’ on Friday (November 19).
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Key moments from Adele’s Oprah Winfrey interview: From weight loss to divorce ‘embarrassment’

Adele sat down with Oprah Winfrey in a candid two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) – and no topics were off limits. The exclusive interview covered everything from reconciling with her father, her weight loss journey and the exact moment she knew she wanted a divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.The show then hosted a pre-recorded live performance from the singer, featuring never heard before tracks from 30, Adele’s new album, which is being released next week. Here are some of the highlights from the interview:On weight loss: “It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies”There’s...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Adele cries about being lonely in heartbreaking album moment: ‘I’m frightened that I might feel like this a lot’

Adele shared a particularly candid moment of vulnerability in a track on her new album, 30. The British artist released her first record in six years today (19 November), and is currently receiving praise from fans and critics around the world. One of the songs is attracting attention because it shares a deeply personal insight into the aftermath of Adele’s divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki. “My Little Love” intersperses voicenotes – recorded at the suggestion of her therapist – where Adele attempts to explain what’s happening in her life to her son, Angelo. Towards the end of the...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele stuns fan by orchestrating surprise proposal at One Night Only concert: ‘She’s crying her eyes out!’

Adele stunned her audience by helping a fan pull off an emotional proposal during her two-hour TV special.The programme, which was pre-recorded in Los Angeles, included a performance by the star at the Griffith Observatory, as well as an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey.During the concert portion, the singer asked her audience for their cooperation in order to pull of a special surprised. She told them about a couple named Quentin and Ashley who have been together for seven years.Ashley, she explained, is a vegan chef who recently booked her first big catering job – an achievement she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy