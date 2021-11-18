1 person in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in Central East Austin (Austin, TX)
One person was critically injured after getting struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in central east Austin.
As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and Chicon Street at about 12:40 a.m.
