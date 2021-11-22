ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) to be Acquired by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $38.25/share, $3.3 Billion Deal

 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Novo Nordisk under which Novo Nordisk will acquire Dicerna, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of...

StreetInsider.com

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Anticipated to Receive a CRL from the FDA for PEDMARK

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARKTM (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $225.00 (from $144.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals click here. For more ratings news on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals click here. Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Nuvectis Pharma expected to be sole IPO in U.S. market this week

The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see just one deal this week, taking a pause after the shortened holiday week. Last week, there was just one IPO and six SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, which raise money and then acquire a business or businesses. This week's deal comes from Nuvectis Pharma, according to Renaissance Capital, a biotech focused on developing precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in the field of oncology. The company is aiming to raise up to $32.2 million to fund clinical trials of its two product candidates. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "NVCT." ThinkEquity is sold underwriter. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Nvo#Drna#Pharmaceuticals#Centerview Partners#Streetinsider Premium#Dicerna Pharmaceuticals#The Board Of Directors#Nash
The Motley Fool

Why NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Soared Today

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) surged on Monday after the healthcare company released promising clinical trial data for its investigational COVID-19 treatment, aviptadil. By the close of trading, NRx's stock price was up 20% after rising as much as 53.9% earlier in the day. So what. An analysis conducted by...
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) increased by over 65% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OCUP) – a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders – increased by over 65% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to the company announcing that the first subjects have been enrolled in the MIRA-3 Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating Nyxol Eye Drops in the reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (dilation of the pupil).
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Shares of RNAi Drug Companies Pop After Novo Lays Out $3.3 Billion for Dicerna

NVO, Financial) is shelling out $3.3 billion to buy partner Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA, Financial). That’s $38.25 per share in cash, an 80% premium to the $21.28 closing price of Dicerna on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and the third-highest premium in a deal for a publicly-traded biotech this year, according to BioPharma Dive’s database.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Regeneron (REGN) Announces $3 Billion Share Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $3 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock. "With...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) Adds $350 Million in New Financing with Royalty Pharma (RPRX) and OMERS Capital Markets

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX), Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) and OMERS Capital Markets (OMERS), today announced transactions totaling $350 million in new funding for BioCryst, with all funds immediately available at closing. The funds from these...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Merck (MRK) Completes Tender Offer to Acquire Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the successful completion of the cash tender offer, through a subsidiary, Astros Merger Sub, Inc., for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), at a purchase price of $180 per share in cash, without interest and less applicable tax withholding. As of the tender offer expiration at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Nov. 19, 2021, 38,752,614 shares of common stock of Acceleron were validly tendered and not withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 63.3% of the total number of Acceleron’s outstanding shares. All such shares have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, and Astros Merger Sub, Inc. expects to promptly pay for such shares.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Dicerna Soars 78.7% on Novo Nordisk’s $3.3B Acquisition Offer

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have signed an agreement under which Novo Nordisk will acquire Dicerna for $3.3 billion in cash. The amount represents an 80% premium to Dicerna’s closing stock price on November 17. Following the announcement of the news, Dicerna’s shares soared 78.7% on Thursday...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novo Nordisk to acquire biopharmaceutical company Dicerna for $3.3bn

Novo Nordisk has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, including its ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) platform, for a total equity price of nearly $3.3bn in cash. Under the deal, Novo Nordisk will initiate a tender offer for the purchase of complete Dicerna common stock outstanding shares...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Novo Nordisk Snaps Up Partner Dicerna for $3.3 Billion

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, a company developing RNAi therapeutics, have exploded this morning after Novo Nordisk announced plans to acquire the Lexington, Mass.-based company for $3.3 billion. The stock has skyrocketed more than 78% in premarket trading. According to the company's statement, "Dicerna’s RNAi technology platform enables access to intracellular...
LEXINGTON, MA
MedCity News

Novo Nordisk reaches $3.3B deal to acquire RNAi partner Dicerna Pharma

The field of RNA interference therapies is bustling with activity and Novo Nordisk is the latest company to make a move with an agreement to buy Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 billion, a deal that comes as the first therapy from their two-year collaboration is being readied for its first clinical test.
LEXINGTON, MA
biopharmadive.com

Novo to acquire Dicerna for more than $3B amid RNA drug resurgence

Diabetes drug specialist Novo Nordisk has agreed to acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $3.3 billion, a strategic bet that an existing wide-ranging alliance between the two will yield multiple medicines for a range of diseases. Novo will pay $38.25 per share in cash for Dicerna, an 80% premium...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Collegium Pharma (COLL) Announces $25 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that it has entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase ("ASR") agreement with Jefferies LLC to repurchase $25 million of the Company’s common stock. Collegium will execute the ASR as part of the $100 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors in August 2021. Upon completion of this ASR, Collegium will have $52.2 million remaining under the authorization.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Announces Strategy to Address Omicron (B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 Variant (earlier)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced updates to its strategy to address SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, given the emergence of the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Jeito Capital co-leads $156 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Quell Therapeutics

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jeito Capital co-leads $156 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Quell Therapeutics. Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Tregs) cell therapies for serious medical conditions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Unveils Strategy to Address Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant, Announces Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay Kit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced its COVID-19 diagnostic strategy in response to the emergence of Omicron (B.1.1.529), a newly identified SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern. The Company plans to introduce its Linea™ 2.0 COVID-19 Assay (“Linea 2.0”), a new RT-PCR assay for the SARS-CoV-2 E and N genes that builds on the Company’s established COVID-19 line of diagnostics, after submission of its validation data to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) in the next few days.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

