Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) to be Acquired by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $38.25/share, $3.3 Billion Deal

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the successful completion of the cash tender offer, through a subsidiary, Astros Merger Sub, Inc., for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), at a purchase price of $180 per share in cash, without interest and less applicable tax withholding. As of the tender offer expiration at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Nov. 19, 2021, 38,752,614 shares of common stock of Acceleron were validly tendered and not withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 63.3% of the total number of Acceleron’s outstanding shares. All such shares have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, and Astros Merger Sub, Inc. expects to promptly pay for such shares.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO