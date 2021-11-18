ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The avalanche token has gained 25% in a week, while other cryptocurrencies have tumbled, thanks to Ava Labs' tie-up with Deloitte

By Camomile Shumba
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYInk_0d0W48wF00
Avalanche Natchapol18
  • The avalanche token has gained 25% in a week after Ava Labs secured a deal with "Big Four" accountant Deloitte.
  • Deloitte will build more efficient disaster relief platforms using the avalanche blockchain, Ava Labs' boss Emin Gun Sirer said.
  • While avalanche has soared, bitcoin has lost 10.5%, shiba inu has shed 19% and ether has fallen 13%.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

The cryptocurrency market has had a rough week. Almost $300 billion in total market value was wiped out in a matter of days after investors cashed in on recent record highs. But one coin in particular has bucked that trend.

Avalanche's avax token was up by over 20% in the week to Thursday, compared with losses of around 9% in bitcoin and 11% in direct rival ether, while the cardano and solana networks' tokens fell around 13%, according to CoinMarketcap.

The catalyst for avalanche was developer Ava Labs' partnership with "Big Four" accounting firm Deloitte, which chief executive Emin Gün Sirer unveiled on Wednesday on Twitter. Avax hit an all-time high of around $110 on the Binance exchange on Thursday.

"​​Ava Labs is thrilled to announce its partnership with Deloitte to build more efficient disaster relief platforms using the avalanche blockchain," Emin Gün Sirer, avalanche founder said in a tweet.

Deloitte's government crisis management services will build a disaster recovery platform on the avalanche blockchain, according to a press release by the accounting firm. The "Close as You Go Service" will help simplify applications for reimbursements for victims of natural disasters.

"The new platform gives state and local officials a decentralized, low-cost and fully immutable system that empowers both the grant funders, and the aid recipients, while using the transparency of blockchain to minimize fraud, waste and abuse," Ava Labs' Sirer tweeted.

A big consulting firm stepping into blockchain technology highlights how mainstream the digital world is becoming. Deloitte is one of the world's four largest accounting firms along with ​​PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young, and KPMG.

"This effort combines the speed, resilience and adaptability of Avalanche, and Deloitte's Fortune 100 enterprise knowledge," Sirer tweeted.

Avalanche is one of a number of ethereum-rival blockchains that offer smart-contract capabilities that are a key element to decentralized finance, in that they allow two parties to execute a transaction automatically, with no intermediary, when certain criteria are met.

Its avax token is one of the strongest performing cryptocurrencies so far this year, with a gain of over 3,000%, behind top performer solana token, sol, which is up around 14,000% and compared with a gain of around 100% in bitcoin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Most of the world's best growth stock opportunities involve new and necessary technologies. The pandemic and its fallout exposed some industrial shortcomings that are now creating previously unrecognized opportunities. This year's fiscal results for some companies do not yet reflect the post-pandemic potential. If you're like most investors, the biggest...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Have Investors Giving Thanks 3 Days Early

Nasdaq futures pointed to a potential record high on Monday. Shares of Astra Space jumped after a successful launch over the weekend. Vonage Holdings also rose sharply after an acquisition bid from Ericsson. The stock market has delivered some amazing performance lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has taken full...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Benzinga

Is Using Cryptocurrency for Large Real Estate Purchases Becoming a Reality in Latin America?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Cryptocurrency adoption as legal tender is an evolving discussion and, in some cases, a big decision for some countries. El Salvador recently became the first in Central America to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as its national tender. But several other Latin American countries are ramping up their volumes of exchange, including Argentina, Venezuela and Colombia.
REAL ESTATE
Markets Insider

"Dogecoin" is the most-googled cryptocurrency in more US states than "bitcoin" and "ether" combined right now, partly thanks to Elon Musk's endorsement

Dogecoin was the most-googled in 23 states, including in Florida, Illinois and Michigan, according to financial advisor The Advisor Coach. The meme crypto's widespread popularity was partly down to Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has cheered the token on this year. Bitcoin came in second place, while ether was third,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Ava Labs#Big Four#Solana Networks#Coinmarketcap
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin Slides Under $60K While Avalanche Sets New ATH

At the start of the week, two big events put the brakes on the bull market. On Monday, President Joe Biden signed off on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that lets the government collect taxes from crypto custodians—and could, confusingly and perhaps unworkably, require DeFi protocols to report information about their customers.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

These are the 5 best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week

While bitcoin and ether dominate the headlines, there are more than 14,000 other crypto coins. With less liquidity and more volatility, these alternative cryptocurrencies can deliver investors massive losses or gains in a short period of time. These are the five best performing cryptocurrencies over the past week, according to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Markets Insider

Ark Invest's flagship fund has dumped nearly all of its 7 million shares of Zillow since the online real estate firm shuttered its home-flipping business

Ark Invest is still selling Zillow after the firm revealed it's leaving the home-flipping business. Ark's flagship ETF has sold nearly 7 million shares over the past two weeks amid the decline in Zillow. "When there is a fundamental change in the story, like Zillow's decision to abandon iBuying, that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Avalanche's Cryptocurrency Is Falling Today

Despite market momentum weighing on Avalanche's Avax token, the cryptocurrency is still putting up strong performance. The cryptocurrency market is seeing another day of widespread sell-offs. Avalanche's (CRYPTO:AVAX) Avax token was down roughly 8% over the last 24 hours as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Leading cryptocurrencies have continued...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

TIME Magazine will hold ether on its balance sheet as part of a deal for a metaverse newsletter with Galaxy Digital

TIME Magazine will buy ether and produce metaverse-related content under a new partnership with crypto investment management firm Galaxy Digital. The 98-year-old publication will add the cryptocurrency to its holdings for the first time and will launch a weekly newsletter titled "Into the Metaverse. It will also compile a TIME 100 Companies list for metaverse-related firms and feature educational resources on a new section of its website.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy