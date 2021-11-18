ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard admits he could not miss out on the chance to manage Villa

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjhSB_0d0W3gv300

Steven Gerrard said becoming Aston Villa boss was “an opportunity I couldn’t allow to pass me by”.

Gerrard was speaking to the media for the first time since leaving Rangers and taking over at Villa Park following Dean Smith’s sacking.

He said: “It is an extremely proud moment, it is an honour to be head coach of this football club.

“It has been a really happy time for me. The opportunity to be back in the Premier League and the opportunity to be back close to my family are the two reasons this was right for me.

“The opportunity came to join another iconic club and

It was an opportunity I couldn't allow to pass me by

Gerrard returned to the Premier League after three-and-a-half years at Rangers, who he says he left with a “heavy heart”.

He said: “It was a difficult decision and I certainly left with a heavy heart, I built some fantastic relationship at Rangers, it’s a club I have got immense respect for.

“I was given a remit three-and-a-half years ago, we went on a journey and we completed that remit.”

Gerrard outlined Villa’s long-term ambition to challenge for European football again.

He said: “Success in football is always about winning football matches, first and foremost. Long term, the club would like to be back on a European level, I don’t think now is the right time to put any date on that.

For Steven to come through that and take this position is a fantastic moment in this club's history

“For me more importantly, it is about focusing on the short-term, which is Brighton at the weekend. We need to start winning football matches again.”

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow hailed the appointment as a “fantastic moment in this club’s history”.

He added: “We are thrilled to have Steven with us, the feeling is one of excitement.

“His drive and determination, his constant pressing himself to be the best he can be – these are personal qualities we think will fit in at this football club in this stage of our evolution.

“We were lucky enough to have numerous applications for this position, Aston Villa is one of the most prestigious jobs in football anywhere and for Steven to come through that and take this position is a fantastic moment in this club’s history.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Martin Boyle ‘dizzy’ with delight after his hat-trick in Hibs’ win over Rangers

Martin Boyle was left “dizzy” with delight after scoring a stunning hat-trick in the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers at Hampden Park. The Australia international secured the match ball after 38 minutes with two strikes and a penalty before Gers midfielder Scott Arfield reduced the deficit with a counter which turned out to be nothing more than a consolation.
SOCCER
newschain

Defender Connor Goldson feels Rangers have ‘lost a bit of hunger’

Connor Goldson admitted he feels Rangers have “lost a bit of hunger” after they were bounced out of the Premier Sports Cup with a 3-1 semi-final defeat to Hibernian. With new manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst watching from the Hampden Park main stand as he awaits a work permit, Hibs attacker Martin Boyle scored a hat-trick within 38 minutes, with the third coming from the spot.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Dean Smith
The Independent

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard faces ‘difficult decision’ if Aston Villa come calling, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher has said Aston Villa would give Steven Gerrard a difficult decision to make if they came calling with an offer for the Rangers manager to replace Dean Smith at Villa Park.Smith was sacked on Sunday following a run of five successive Premier League defeats, and Gerrard has been installed as one of the favourites for the vacancy.Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to one day manage in the Premier league, and ultimately to take charge of the club with which he is synonymous, Liverpool, and his former teammate Carragher says he is unlikely to get a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Next Aston Villa manager odds: Steven Gerrard leads favourites to replace Dean Smith

Steven Gerrard leads the way in the next Aston Villa manager odds list, following Dean Smith's sacking on Sunday. Villa took the tough decision to sack Smith after a run of five straight defeats which culminated in Friday night's abysmal 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton. Since the £100m departure of Jack Grealish in the summer, Smith's side had failed to build form and currently lie just above the drop zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Aston Villa manager search: Steven Gerrard early favorite with Fonseca and Favre also in the mix

Last Sunday saw Dean Smith's spell as Aston Villa head coach come to a sad end with the 50-year-old boyhood supporter of the Birmingham-based club dismissed after five consecutive defeats pushed the Villans towards the Premier League relegation zone. Smith has left Villa Park having re-established the former European Cup winners in the top-flight after rescuing them from the Championship and although the club currently sit two points above the drop zone, they are still just five points away from the top half.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Rangers#The Premier League#European#Success
fourfourtwo.com

Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa "looking like a done deal": Bookies suspend bets on the Rangers manager getting the job

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is edging closer to leaving Rangers for Aston Villa, as William Hill have suspended all betting on the former midfielder taking the vacant job. Villa sacked Dean Smith at the weekend after five losses on the spin. Smith had taken the club up to the Premier League via the play-offs and kept them in the division two years ago on the final day of the season, before improvements last season spearheaded by an electric Jack Grealish saw them soar up the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jamie Carragher's Verdict On Steven Gerrard And The Aston Villa And Liverpool Manager Jobs

The 41 year old ended Celtic's nine year hold on the Scottish Premiership last season as he led Rangers to title glory and they top the league table again this campaign. Reports have emerged today however suggesting he is on the shortlist to replace Dean Smith along with Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton, Belgium's Roberto Martinez and Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Reliable Source Confirms Steven Gerrard Deal To Become Aston Villa Manager Is 'All But Done'

A source close to Aston Villa has confirmed that the deal to take former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard from Rangers to become Aston Villa manager is 'all but done'. Ashley Preece who is the Villa correspondent for the Birmingham Mail has claimed on twitter that the midlands club and Chief Executive Christian Purslow are about to land their number one target.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

CHRIS SUTTON: Steven Gerrard picked up a few pointers from Jurgen Klopp and he could use a similar system to Liverpool at Aston Villa where he will be under huge pressure to deliver

Steven Gerrard swept into Rangers, denied Celtic the 10 in a row, and did it using a 4-3-3 system not dissimilar to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. It’s clear that he picked up more than a few pointers while working with the academy under Klopp. I’ve watched Rangers as much as anyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Steven Gerrard 'will have to take the Liverpool job if the opportunity comes along' insists club legend Ian Rush, but he backs the former Reds captain to be '100% focused' on Aston Villa after becoming their new manager

Steven Gerrard will have to take the managerial job at Liverpool if it is eventually offered to him, according to the club's legendary striker Ian Rush. Gerrard returned to the Premier League on Thursday after being unveiled as Aston Villa's new manager to succeed the sacked Dean Smith, six years after playing his last game for Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Steven Gerrard reveals why he accepted Aston Villa job

New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he accepted the job because the opportunity was ‘too big’ to turn down, while he believes the club is a good fit or him. Gerrard had a contract with former club Rangers until 2024 and was fast becoming a legend in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers’ Steven Davis sad to see Steven Gerrard exit but backs ‘top manager’ to flourish at Aston Villa

Steven Davis has backed Steven Gerrard to succeed at Aston Villa after admitting it was disappointing to see him leave the manager’s role at Rangers last week.Gerrard brought Davis back to Ibrox in January 2019, and the 36-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder played a key role as they romped to the title unbeaten last season.But Gerrard has now left the Scottish champions, named as Dean Smith’s successor at Villa Park on Thursday.“Firstly, I thoroughly enjoyed working under him and his staff,” said Davis, who added that he had been in touch with Gerrard briefly since the news broke.“Obviously we’ve got great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Aston Villa Boss And Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard States That He Was Willing To Start From The Bottom Unlike Some Other Managers

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says fellow pros have gone into management and coaching in the wrong way and starting at Liverpool academy started his new career perfectly. The Liverpool legend started his managerial career with Liverpool's youth team before taking a huge step as he became Rangers manager. This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Five players Liverpool legend And New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard Could Try To Bring From Anfield To Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard was announced on Thursday morning as the new Aston Villa manager after the sacking of Dean Smith a few days prior. After just over three years managing Rangers, leaving as 2021 Scottish Premiership winners, the Liverpool legend decided it was time for a step up as he looks to move an underperforming Villa side up the table, currently sitting 16th on ten points after 11 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This is NOT a stepping stone': Steven Gerrard slaps down talk of managing Liverpool at his first Aston Villa press conference, as he vows to 'stamp my style' on the team (starting with a ketchup ban!)

Steven Gerrard used his first press conference as Aston Villa head coach to dismiss the idea the club is a stepping stone on his journey back to Liverpool. In previous years, the former Liverpool and England skipper has made no secret of his desire to return one day to Anfield as manager and but has now made clear that his sole focus in on Villa, who sacked Dean Smith after five straight defeats.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp reveals he will watch Aston Villa a lot more now Steven Gerrard is manager there but admits 'sentiments have to be put aside' when Liverpool welcomes back its club legend and his team on December 11

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he will 'watch Aston Villa games a bit closer' now after Steven Gerrard moved to the Midlands club last week. Gerrard signed a long-term deal as Villa boss earlier this month after leaving Scottish Premier League champions Rangers, with the 41-year-old unveiled by the Premier League club via a press conference on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy