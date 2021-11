Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is experiencing a volatile morning, flip-flopping between strong gains and hefty losses, after the company's fiscal fourth-quarter report. Sonos reported losses of seven cents per share, which was in line with analyst estimates, alongside a revenue miss. However, Morgan Stanley chimed in with a bull note, raising its price target to $53 from $51. At last glance, SONO was down 1.8% to trade at $32.86.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO