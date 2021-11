Podcast host Joe Rogan made the argument that he did not need the COVID19 vaccine because he was relatively young and very healthy so for him COVID was most likely to be a minor illness. If you dismiss the concern that he could spread the virus to an unhealthy person it is a valid argument. I would venture to guess that everyone knows healthy people who have gone through COVID with no treatment and had a relatively benign course.However all you have to do is watch the news every night to know the alternative more lethal outcome, although less likely, is far too common.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO