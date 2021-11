Times Square is reopening this New Year's Eve after being closed last year due to the pandemic. However, there will be one major change heading into 2022. As we get ready to party like it's 2019 New Year's Eve once again, restrictions are in place for New York State's largest New Year's Eve party. According to ABC News, those attending must bring proof of full vaccination and a photo ID.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO