Financial Reports

Brady: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $35 million. The Milwaukee-based company said it had...

www.nhregister.com

The Motley Fool

Macy's Crushes Q3: Raises Outlook for the Year

Macy's raises the targets for revenue and earnings per share in 2021. Macy's stock pops 20% after reporting results. The stock is now up over 200% for the year. After a devastating year in 2020 attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, Macy's (NYSE:M) is having an excellent year in 2021. The retailer reported fiscal third-quarter earnings before the market opened on Nov. 18 that delighted shareholders.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Avaya Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, OneCloud ARR Clocks 177% Growth

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $760 million, up 0.7% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $738.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beat the consensus of $0.72. Segments: Revenue from products declined 8.6% Y/Y to $246 million. Services revenue increased 5% Y/Y to $514 million. OneCLoud ARR...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Brc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
New Haven Register

This Week: Home sales, Best Buy earns, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The National Association of Realtors reports its October tally of U.S. home sales Monday. Economists predict sales of previously occupied U.S. homes eased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.2 million properties last month....
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Most of the world's best growth stock opportunities involve new and necessary technologies. The pandemic and its fallout exposed some industrial shortcomings that are now creating previously unrecognized opportunities. This year's fiscal results for some companies do not yet reflect the post-pandemic potential. If you're like most investors, the biggest...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Have Investors Giving Thanks 3 Days Early

Nasdaq futures pointed to a potential record high on Monday. Shares of Astra Space jumped after a successful launch over the weekend. Vonage Holdings also rose sharply after an acquisition bid from Ericsson. The stock market has delivered some amazing performance lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has taken full...
STOCKS
Reuters

Athenahealth to be bought by Bain Capital, Hellman for $17 bln

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Privately held healthcare technology firm Athenahealth said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC for $17 billion. The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company offers a cloud-based software that can be used to organize patient visits, document patients' clinical records...
WATERTOWN, MA
Reuters

CVC, HPS to buy stake in Authentic Brands at $12.7 bln valuation

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Authentic Brands Group Inc (ABG) (AUTH.N) said on Monday private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners had agreed to buy a significant stake in a deal that values the brand developer at $12.7 billion on an enterprise value basis. The Forever 21 owner...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., Goldman Sachs share losses lead Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Dow Inc. and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning. Shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 183 points, or 0.5%, lower. Dow Inc.'s shares have fallen $1.90 (3.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $8.47 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 68-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include American Express (AXP) Chevron (CVX) and Boeing (BA) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS

