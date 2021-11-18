After a Major Life Change, Travel Can Be the Mark of a New Chapter

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. When you think classic road trip movie, usually one ‘90s film comes to mind: Thelma & Louise. And while, as this week’s guest says, “you don't want to end that way on your road trip,” we wanted insight into why the movie has stuck with us for so long and inspired countless girls' weekend trips to the Grand Canyon. For that, we went straight to the woman who played Louise herself. This episode, we sat down with actor and activist Susan Sarandon to hear about her love of road trips, the places she's been dreaming of traveling throughout the pandemic (the list is long), and what far-flung movie sets inspired her early love of travel. Having joined Fairmont Hotels and Resorts as the brand's global ambassador, she also shares her thoughts on responsible travel and how her trips across America have inspired her activism.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO