ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

After a Major Life Change, Travel Can Be the Mark of a New Chapter

By CNT Editors
cntraveler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are countless reasons why we choose to travel. To celebrate something special, for example, or to educate ourselves in new ways. We book flights to be reunited with family. Quit our jobs to change up the monotony of our routines. Rack up points and miles just to, say, eat an...

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Princess Reveals Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise

Princess Cruises has revealed the itinerary for its 111-day 2024 World Cruise, which opens for sale on Nov. 11, 2021. The voyage will be operated by the 2,200-passenger, 92,822-ton Island Princess. It will sail roundtrip from North America, departing Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 4, 2024, and Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2024.
LIFESTYLE
abc27 News

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
fox5ny.com

International travelers arrive in New York after U.S. lifts travel ban

NEW YORK - Monday was an emotional and exciting day for hundreds of international travelers and their loved ones in New York City. "We really were reliant on those flights to be able to get back-and-forth for birthdays, weddings, funerals — all of that," Bobbe Fernando said. "So it's just going to be wonderful to be able to see each other. It's been almost two years."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

Traveling With a Baby Changes the Way You Vacation—and That's Okay

Fear. Apprehension. Uncertainty. These were some of the feelings surging through me on my first post-vaccination trip. Not because I hadn’t taken a true vacation in nearly a year, but because it was my first time traveling since giving birth to my son. I knew from the get-go that having a baby would change everything I knew and loved about traveling—spontaneous flights, packing lightly, days that could change on a whim.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best hotels in New York to bookmark for future travels, now that we can travel to the States with ease again

As of Monday 8 November 2021, fully vaccinated British travellers are able to fly into America once more. Yep: it has been a long, hard slog for those of us desperate to play like Carrie and visit New York – but alongside those from China and Brazil (among a few other countries), Brits are finally able to holiday in the States again. As long as we've had two of any COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation, of course.
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

The Best Gifts for Travelers Who Have Everything

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. They’ve been everywhere, they’ve seen everything, and their homes are living scrapbooks of their travels. Oftentimes, it’s those friends who are always...
RETAIL
cntraveler.com

14 Last-Minute Holiday Airbnbs, Whether You're Looking for Snow or Sun

The winter holidays are just around the corner—and with vaccines more widespread, the likelihood of getting the whole family (or your chosen family) together to celebrate is high. Finding a place to gather the crew that has room for gift-opening, a kitchen for major meals, and enough activities nearby to keep everyone entertained, from grandma to the one-year-old, can be a challenge. To help inspire your holiday vacation rental booking, we've pulled together 14 Airbnbs across North America—all of which had availability around Christmas at time of publishing. Whether you're looking to hit the slopes, veg out, or bask in some unseasonably warm weather, there's an option for everyone. (Plus, there are even a few homes for couples or solo travelers looking to celebrate the season on their own.)
RETAIL
cntraveler.com

After a Breakup, Travel Is Sometimes the Only Answer

When her relationship ended in September of last year, Leah Castillo knew she had to get out of San Luis Obispo, California. Her apartment was littered with reminders of a recent string of belly-up relationships—including the woman who, she’d just discovered, had been with someone else. She moved out of her apartment, packed up her Mitsubishi Outlander, and headed to Zion National Park.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause
Glamour

Heart of Dinner Founders Moonlynn Tsai and Yin Chang: “Loving Acts Can Change a Life—And Yours Too”

Moonlynn Tsai and Yin Chang just wanted to keep Asian elders safe. Near the beginning of the pandemic, during a surge of violent, racist attacks, they launched Heart of Dinner, an organization that brings hot, beautifully prepared meals to older members of the Asian community in New York City’s Chinatown. Their project, the couple says, was “born out of despair.” But by treating their neighbors with deep empathy and care, they nourished a sense of hope.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AccuWeather

Waterspout spins to life near major travel hub

Some travelers hoping to fly out of Canada's Vancouver International Airport on Saturday were witnesses to a very unusual sight just outside the grounds of the major travel hub. AccuWeather meteorologists say a waterspout spun to life just outside the busy airport late Saturday afternoon. Environment Canada, the Canadian weather...
ENVIRONMENT
cntraveler.com

Susan Sarandon on the Early Acting Jobs She Took Just to Travel: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. When you think classic road trip movie, usually one ‘90s film comes to mind: Thelma & Louise. And while, as this week’s guest says, “you don't want to end that way on your road trip,” we wanted insight into why the movie has stuck with us for so long and inspired countless girls' weekend trips to the Grand Canyon. For that, we went straight to the woman who played Louise herself. This episode, we sat down with actor and activist Susan Sarandon to hear about her love of road trips, the places she's been dreaming of traveling throughout the pandemic (the list is long), and what far-flung movie sets inspired her early love of travel. Having joined Fairmont Hotels and Resorts as the brand's global ambassador, she also shares her thoughts on responsible travel and how her trips across America have inspired her activism.
TRAVEL
smartertravel.com

Why You Should Always Bring a Large Ziploc Bag on a Flight

All of the products featured in this story were hand-selected by our travel editors. Some of the links featured in this story are affiliate links, and SmarterTravel may collect a commission (at no cost to you) if you shop through them. Next time you’re packing your carry-on for a flight,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Mexico City
TODAY.com

Thrill-seekers can climb NYC skyscraper in new attraction

New York City tourists and natives alike can now take part in the highest external building climb in the world. “City Climb” above the Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards lets visitors take in the city sights from 1,200 feet above the street. NBC’s Joe Fryer suits up to scale the skyscraper for Weekend TODAY.Nov. 20, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

Editor's Letter: Why We Can't Wait to Get Back Onto the Water

Over the last 18 months, there has been no shortage of cruise stories in these pages: about the industry's heroic, cooperative response to the crisis; about how the ever-changing hodgepodge of global rules and regulations is impacting the sector; about how companies have used the pause to develop and refine amazing new ships, itineraries, and experiences; and above all, about when you might be able to go back on board.
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

Biggest Holiday Travel Period Kicks Off Thanksgiving Week

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s expected to be the biggest holiday travel period since the start of the pandemic. Lines were already building Sunday at San Francisco International Airport as COVID fears abated, triggering a return to the air travel. “First time on a plane in two years, was thinking actually it was two years ago that I went to visit family in Virginia, and haven’t been on a plane since then,” said Ryan Weible of Concord. “It feels great actually to be back, and to be traveling again and getting out and I feel like we’re able to do it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Good News Network

A Lost Sunken City of Gold and Jewels Found in the Mud of Indonesian River

Nighttime divers on the Musi River in Indonesia are beginning to fish out fistfuls of gold, gems, and other treasures from the mud—and it might be the site of a fabled kingdom known in the 8th century as the ‘Island of Gold’. Dr. Sean Kingsley, a British maritime archaeologist, suspects...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy