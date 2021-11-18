ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What It Really Means When Your Lip Twitches

By Kimberly Smith
 4 days ago

Lip twitches are strange and generally annoying. They occur when the nerve in your lip is having trouble communicating with the muscle that controls it, according to Medical News Today . Muscles in the lips are controlled by the facial nerve, and oddly enough, either the upper or lower lip will twitch.

Some causes of twitching are nothing to worry about and can be remedied with a few modifications to your diet. For example, if you drink too much caffeine , your lip might twitch. Caffeine is a nervous stimulant, and if you drink more than three cups of coffee per day, you could suffer from caffeine intoxication. If you are restless, suffer from insomnia, or have a rapid heartbeat with lip twitches, try cutting down on caffeine to see if it helps. Another cause for a twitching lip may be a lack of potassium . This nutrient helps deliver messages to your nerves, and a deficiency can cause muscle twitches along with cramps. Healthline suggests increasing potassium-rich foods if you think this is the cause of your lip twitches.

Other Causes Of Lip Twitching

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXH3o_0d0W0goQ00

Lip twitches can also point to something else going on with your nerves. You may be under too much stress, which can cause facial muscles to tighten up.

Long-term alcohol use may also be behind a twitching lip, as alcohol abuse can lead to nerve damage. Called alcoholic neuropathy, it can be treated by limiting alcohol intake and taking certain medications and vitamins, per Healthline . Hemifacial spasms and trauma to the brain stem can cause spasms in facial muscles as well as lip twitching. In addition, certain medical conditions such as Tourette syndrome, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease are disorders that can make your lip twitch (via Medical Health Today ).

If you find other concerning symptoms along with your lip twitches or if your twitches don't go away after trying a few of the treatments mentioned, don't hesitate to talk with your doctor.

Read this next: When You Lick Your Lips Too Much, Here's What Happens

