TCON Chip Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled "Digital Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global digital asset management market size reached around US$ 3.88 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during 2021-2026. Digital asset management (DAM) is an automated solution that enables quick storage, retrieval, reviewing, and sharing of digital assets through a centralized interface. These assets usually include processed data files, text documents, engineering blueprints, audios, web pages, videos, graphics, etc. Additionally, they automate workflow, manage permissions through copyright functionalities, streamline cloud experience for users, etc. Owing to these benefits, DAM solutions are extensively used across various industries, including healthcare, information technology (IT), retail, manufacturing, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc.

