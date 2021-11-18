Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Reach Whopping USD 9.6 Billion Market by 2027 at 25% CAGR During 2021-2027- Read Market Research

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Vacuum blood collection devices – Global Market Report 2021-2027". Vacuum blood collection device is a type of closed system used for collecting blood samples. In this the sample tube have vacuum pressure, and when the needle is inserted in the vein, the blood is drawn automatically due to vacuum suction until the appropriate volume is obtained. Increase in Blood transfusions and ageing population will drive the market positively. According to WHO, in high-income countries, patients above 60 years of age is responsible for 75% of all transfusions. Increase in chronic diseases like, diabetes, cancer, blood pressure etc. has led the demand for blood sampling devices to grow. As per Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 51.8% of US adults have at-least one chronic disease and 27.2% have more than one chronic disease. The demand for new drugs and treatments is also increasing, as a result pharmaceutical company has been working on pre-clinical trials which has eventually increased the demand for blood collection devices. For instance, COVID-19 pandemic has raised the demand for blood collection instruments, which is likely to boost the market. However, high manufacturing cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of Chronic diseases, the adoption & demand for Vacuum blood collection devices is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO