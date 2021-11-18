ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News: Cowboys prep for Arrowhead noise, Prescott Air Player of the Week, 1st injury report

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The hype is building for what some think could be a Super Bowl preview. The Cowboys quarterback enters his showdown with Patrick Mahomes having just bested him in the voting for a weekly award, and a stalwart along the offensive line is getting closer to a return to play. But the Chiefs are getting healthy, too; their recently-injured top rushing threat may be ready for action after a long absence. It’s shaping up to be a big game (there’s even a trophy at stake), and the Cowboys are prepping appropriately for one of the loudest environments in football.

Elsewhere, we look at what Michael Gallup’s return meant for CeeDee Lamb’s day against Atlanta, hand out report cards and stars for Week 9’s top performers, reflect on the plays that won the game, and go inside the stirring pregame address given to the team by perhaps an unlikely source. Also, diving into the dangerously creative mind of Kellen Moore, and why the Cowboys coaches may be nearing the end of their patience with a certain offensive lineman. That’s all up next in News and Notes.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys brace for rowdy Kansas City Chiefs fans at Arrowhead :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Cowboys practiced with loud music a few weeks ago to get ready for a challenging road game. Their head coach says Kansas City will be worse. “When we went up to Minnesota it was about 120 decibels, where Arrowhead has been to 140,” McCarthy said. “Noise will be a big part of our preparation this week.” The Cowboys lead running back knows crowd noise can affect a game. “We just have to make sure our communication is on point this week,” Elliott said.

Chiefs provide the latest on Clyde-Edwards Helaire’s status :: Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs may be getting a key weapon in their offensive arsenal back just in time. On Monday, coach Andy Reid told the media there was a “pretty good chance” their starting running back, out since Week 5, would be activated against the Cowboys for Week 11. But backup rusher Darrel Williams is coming off the most productive game of his career, too.

Preston Road Trophy at stake in Chiefs-Cowboys Week 11 game :: Chiefs Wire

The Cowboys and Chiefs have an interesting shared history, thanks mainly to Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, whose Dallas Texans- the city’s first football team- moved to Kansas City when the Cowboys came on the scene. A minor rivalry was born and has lasted ever since. In fact, every time the two historic franchises play now, the little-known Preston Road Trophy is on the line. Hunt himself crafted the trophy- which looks like a birdhouse- in 1998, and named it after the road that he and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones both lived on. The winning family gets to keep the trophy until the next time, Jones recently shared on Dallas radio.

Tyron Smith returning to practice Wednesday :: The Mothership

The big man is back. Smith was set to return to practice with the team Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, according to Coach McCarthy. His status for the Week 11 game is still undecided; much will depend on how he practices as he continues to deal with painful bone spurs in his ankle.

Slater: Cowboys have been 'a little disappointed with' Connor Williams so far in 2021 :: NFL.com

Could the Cowboys finally field the five starting offensive linemen they wanted to start the season with? Tyron Smith is getting closer. But the team is said to be “a little disappointed” with left guard Connor Williams, particularly when it comes to penalties. That’s especially troubling with an upward-trending Chiefs defense next on the slate.

Dak Prescott wins FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week award for second time this season :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Report Card, Snap Counts for Week 10: Cowboys ace test in record time, let subs teach late :: Cowboys Wire

Above-average grades all around in the Cowboys’ textbook thrashing of the Falcons. Wide receivers, defensive backs, and coaches led the way with the highest marks, all while getting lots of bench players some valuable game reps that will no doubt come in handy as the season wears on.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup’s return allows CeeDee Lamb to be at his most dangerous :: Blogging the Boys

Gallup’s showing on Sunday signaled more than the return of a fan favorite. It also allowed the Cowboys’ supremely talented second-year receiver to do more work from the slot, where few nickel corners have a prayer of containing him. And once Gallup starts getting back into a rhythm after missing seven games with a calf injury, look out.

3 Stars: Jourdan Lewis shines, Prescott, Lamb lead offensive explosion :: Cowboys WIre

The Cowboys quarterback followed up his worst game of the season (and recent memory) with a strong statement that puts him right back into the MVP conversation. Gallup continues to play at a level well beyond his sophomore status. And the underappreciated Jourdan Lewis turned heads with a day worth a 94.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest of his five-year career.

Inside the 'deceptive' mind of Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore :: ESPN

The 33-year-old offensive coordinator could soon be the league’s hottest young coaching candidate. For now, at least, the Cowboys are the beneficiaries of a creative mind that collects playbooks and scours the internet regularly for new ideas. This season alone, he’s invented a seven-lineman formation the team calls its “Hulk” package, had two non-quarterbacks throw passes in a game, and lined up 318-pound Connor McGovern at tight end, fullback, wide receiver, and tailback. But Moore says it’s all about capitalizing on a moment, promising the team is “not going to turn into Gadget City.”

Top 5 Plays: EPA, WPA metrics tell story of dominating Cowboys victory against Atlanta :: Cowboys Wire

On a day where the Cowboys made the win a mathematical certainty well before halftime, it’s hard to pick just five top plays. But offense, defense, and special teams all made significant contributions, according to Expected Points Added (EPA) and Win Probability models. The numbers are fascinating to crunch; check out, for example, how the team’s first touchdown vaulted Dallas’ win probability from 79% to 87% less than four minutes into the game.

How Anthony Brown helped spark a fast start :: The Mothership

The Cowboys may have had an unexpected source of inspiration for Sunday’s blowout win. Their sixth-year cornerback, who many fans were ready to run out of town before the season, was one of the team’s designated captains in Week 9, and he got the squad fired up big-time before the game. “I was like, “How about we give them our best shot,” he said. “Let’s see if they can handle us. Let’s shoot first and then see how they respond.” Brown’s speech was so well-received that Coach McCarthy used it in his own midweek messaging as the Cowboys now prep for Kansas City.

Wednesday Practice Report, Injury Updates (Twitter)

Smith was limited to start the practice week, but not listed on the initial report is the fact that IR players DeMarcus Lawrence and Neville Gallimore showed up for their rehab work wearing helmets and cleats, a positive sign they could be in the 21-day practice-and-activation window in short order.

