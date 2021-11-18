ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Rich Communication Services Market to See Booming Growth | Google, Telefonica, Telstra, Rogers

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Rich Communication Services Market with latest edition released by AMA. Rich Communication Services Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Rich Communication Services industry with an attention on the Global market. The report...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Demand for Automated Trucks is Slated to Touch an Impressive Valuation of Nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031 End

250 Pages Automated Truck Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automated Truck to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dairy Ingredients Market By Technology Advancements & Business Outlook

According to the report "Dairy Ingredients Market by Type (Proteins, Milk Powder, Milk Fat Concentrate, Lactose & Its Derivatives), Application (Infant Formulas, Sports Nutrition, Dairy Products and Bakery & Confectionery), Livestock, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Dairy Ingredients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 63.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 89.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Rise in consumption of ready-to-eat and functional foods, complemented by the versatile application of dairy ingredients, and increased consumer awareness on healthy eating among consumers, have been driving the global dairy ingredients market.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | IBM, Microsoft, SAP AG

The latest independent research document on Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Digital Transformation in Healthcare study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Digital Transformation in Healthcare market report advocates analysis of Players Profiled in the ?Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Study:, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP AG, Dell EMC, Google LLC, Accenture PLC, CA Technologies (Broadcom), Adobe Systems, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TIBCO Software (Vista Equity Partners), GE Healthcare Limited, Apple, Marlabs, Cognizant, AT&T Inc., CGI Group Inc., Atos Syntel, Equinix, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Medical Corporation & Samsung Medison.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Asset Management Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled "Digital Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global digital asset management market size reached around US$ 3.88 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during 2021-2026. Digital asset management (DAM) is an automated solution that enables quick storage, retrieval, reviewing, and sharing of digital assets through a centralized interface. These assets usually include processed data files, text documents, engineering blueprints, audios, web pages, videos, graphics, etc. Additionally, they automate workflow, manage permissions through copyright functionalities, streamline cloud experience for users, etc. Owing to these benefits, DAM solutions are extensively used across various industries, including healthcare, information technology (IT), retail, manufacturing, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Telefonica#Telstra#Ama#Key Players#Google Llc#At T Inc#Sprint Corporation#Deutsche Telekom Ag#Vodafone Group#Orange Business#Kddi#Slovak#Telit#Sk Telecom#Lg U#Freedom Mobile#Rcs#Ip
Las Vegas Herald

Cognitive Robotic Process Automation Market Immense Development Trends and High Potential Growth across the Globe by 2027

The latest independent research document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Cognitive Robotic Process Automation examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The COVID-19 Outbreak- Cognitive Robotic Process Automation study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of COVID-19 Outbreak- Cognitive Robotic Process Automation market report advocates analysis of Blue Prism, IPsoft Inc, Verint System Inc, IBM Corporation, Arago, Pegasystems Inc, Automation Anywhere, Inc, WorkFusion, NICE Systems Ltd & UiPath.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

OTT Media Services Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027 |LinkedIn, Netflix, Google, Skype

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global OTT Media Services Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global OTT Media Services Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Players Profiled in the ?OTT Media Services Market Study:, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Netflix, Google, Skype (Microsoft Corporation), Amazon, YouTube (Google), Wechat, Apple, Rakuten, Tencent Video, Hulu, LLC, Oksusu (SK Broadband), Olleh TV (KT) & Second TV (LGU+).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Wealthtech Market may zoom in the Cloud | Forbes, Doomoolmori, 8 Securities, ArthaYantra

The latest independent research document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Wealthtech examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The COVID-19 Outbreak- Wealthtech study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of COVID-19 Outbreak- Wealthtech market report advocates analysis of AutoWealth, Wealth Technologies Inc., Forbes, Doomoolmori, 8 Securities, ArthaYantra, Futu Securities International, WealthTech 100, Bambu, Canopy, BetaSmartz, BetterTradeOff & AGDelta.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automation as a Service Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Upcoming Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Automation-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global automation as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Automation as a service (AaaS) represents a platform-based solution that records and analyzes data generated by existing applications to automate repetitive business tasks and processes. It integrates the functions, events, processes, etc., of all domains into automation layers to build a unified interface for all workflows. AaaS involves fixed, programmable, and flexible automation used for achieving higher productivity and enhancing organizational performance. Owing to this, it is widely utilized across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, healthcare, etc.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Verizon
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Fitness Services Market is Gaining Momentum by key players Zwift, REH-FIT, Les Mills International

The Latest survey report on Global Virtual Fitness Services Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Virtual Fitness Services organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Fitbit, Inc., ClassPass Inc., FitnessOnDemand, Peloton, Wellbeats, Inc., Zwift Inc, REH-FIT, Les Mills International Ltd. & Sworkit.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Packaging Machinery Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Outlook and Industry Analysis by 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", estimates that the global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaging machinery market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mexican Restaurants Market to enjoy 'explosive growth' | Meso Maya, Guaymas, Nuestra Cocina

The latest independent research document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Mexican Restaurants examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The COVID-19 Outbreak- Mexican Restaurants study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of COVID-19 Outbreak- Mexican Restaurants market report advocates analysis of Barrio Café, Empellon Cocina, Topolobampo, Meso Maya, Guaymas, Nuestra Cocina, La Super-Rica Taqueria, Nopalito, Tacos Tequila Whiskey & El Charro Café.
RESTAURANTS
Las Vegas Herald

Executive Gift Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027: PromoPros, Pujiang E-Thing Craft, Golden One

The Covid-19 Impact on Executive Gift Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Covid-19 Impact on Executive Gift industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Happy Worker Inc, PromoPros, Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd., Golden One Co., Ltd., LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED, TOGO GROUP CO., LIMITED, Xiamen Le Young Industry Co., Limited, GuangDong HeChange Furniture Co., Ltd., TAIZHOU RONGYI IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD., Huzhou Wanmei Import & Export Co., Ltd., Dongguan Tongkai Office Supplies Co., Ltd., Lead Well Industrial Company, WUHAN WETOPIN TRADING CO., LTD., Guangzhou Yihong Paper Products Co., Ltd..
SMALL BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart TV Market Report, Share 2021, Size, Growth, Price, Demand, Scope, Revenue, and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global smart TV market reached a value of US$ 202.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart TV market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Smart televisions (TVs), or connected TVs, refer to televisions that are integrated with internet connectivity. They include several features, including on-demand content from different applications, the capability of connecting with other wireless devices, access to various streaming services, etc. Smart TVs also receive satellite, cable, or over the air (OTA) transmission passively. They have extra hardware and connection types and a TV operating system with a graphical user interface (GUI).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

HR Business Analytics Market Overview - Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2026 | Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP & Tech Mahindra

The Global HR Business Analytics Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP & Tech Mahindra.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Z-wave Products Market Emerging Trends may Make Driving Growth Volatile | Z-Wave Ireland, Nokia, Inovelli

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Z-wave Products Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Z-wave Products Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Players Profiled in the ?Z-wave Products Market Study:, Z-Wave Products, Sigma Designs, Z-Wave Ireland, Nokia, Inovelli, Zooz, Aeotec, ABB, 2GIG, Somfy, GE, Zipato, August Home, Leviton & Philips.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Room Fresheners Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

The Room Fresheners Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Room Fresheners industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Players Profiled in the ?Room Fresheners Market Study:, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel, SC Johnson & Son, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, Godrej, Farcent Enterprise & Jarden.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Freight Transportation Management System - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Oracle, Accenture, SAP

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Freight Transportation Management System Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Freight Transportation Management System market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Freight Transportation Management...
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants NICE, Oracle, FICO

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Demand For Natural Food Preservatives Market To Grow At A Steady Clip Of 3.9% CAGR, Set To Touch US$ 2.8 Bn In 2021

The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with Synthetic Food Preservatives Market. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Barcode Technology Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Code, General Data, Toshiba

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Healthcare Barcode Technology Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Healthcare Barcode Technology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy