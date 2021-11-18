The Automotive Air Purifier market to Reach USD 3,175.3 Million Billion Market By 2027: Growing at 16.6% CAGR - Read Market Research

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Automation-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global automation as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Automation as a service (AaaS) represents a platform-based solution that records and analyzes data generated by existing applications to automate repetitive business tasks and processes. It integrates the functions, events, processes, etc., of all domains into automation layers to build a unified interface for all workflows. AaaS involves fixed, programmable, and flexible automation used for achieving higher productivity and enhancing organizational performance. Owing to this, it is widely utilized across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, healthcare, etc.

