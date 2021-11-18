ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Automotive Air Purifier market to Reach USD 3,175.3 Million Billion Market By 2027: Growing at 16.6% CAGR - Read Market Research

Cover picture for the articleAutomotive Air Purifier Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights - outlining the key outcomes of the Automotive Air Purifier market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and...

Medagadget.com

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size to Reach USD 11.62 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

High incidence of nerve injuries, rising geriatric population, and development of effective stem cell therapy products some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global nerve repair and regeneration market size was USD 6.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.62 Billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Demand for Automated Trucks is Slated to Touch an Impressive Valuation of Nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031 End

250 Pages Automated Truck Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automated Truck to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Packaging Machinery Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Outlook and Industry Analysis by 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", estimates that the global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaging machinery market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart TV Market Report, Share 2021, Size, Growth, Price, Demand, Scope, Revenue, and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global smart TV market reached a value of US$ 202.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart TV market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Smart televisions (TVs), or connected TVs, refer to televisions that are integrated with internet connectivity. They include several features, including on-demand content from different applications, the capability of connecting with other wireless devices, access to various streaming services, etc. Smart TVs also receive satellite, cable, or over the air (OTA) transmission passively. They have extra hardware and connection types and a TV operating system with a graphical user interface (GUI).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas Herald

Small Cell Power Amplifier Market Size, Share, Price, and Trends 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Small Cell Power Amplifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global small cell power amplifier market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. Small cell power amplifiers are operator-controlled data carriers used for enhancing the signal strength of 3G, 4G and 5G network connections. They are used for offloading the network and backhauling traffic. They increase the signal strength to permissible levels in low penetrating areas and provide enhanced transmission quality across convention centers, airports and office buildings. These amplifiers are extensively used in data cards with terminals, wideband instrumentation, small cell base stations and power amplifier drivers.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automation as a Service Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Upcoming Forecast

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Automation-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global automation as a service market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Automation as a service (AaaS) represents a platform-based solution that records and analyzes data generated by existing applications to automate repetitive business tasks and processes. It integrates the functions, events, processes, etc., of all domains into automation layers to build a unified interface for all workflows. AaaS involves fixed, programmable, and flexible automation used for achieving higher productivity and enhancing organizational performance. Owing to this, it is widely utilized across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, healthcare, etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Z-wave Products Market Emerging Trends may Make Driving Growth Volatile | Z-Wave Ireland, Nokia, Inovelli

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Z-wave Products Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Z-wave Products Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Players Profiled in the ?Z-wave Products Market Study:, Z-Wave Products, Sigma Designs, Z-Wave Ireland, Nokia, Inovelli, Zooz, Aeotec, ABB, 2GIG, Somfy, GE, Zipato, August Home, Leviton & Philips.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cross-Border B2B Electronic Commerce Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The latest launched report on Global Cross-Border B2B Electronic Commerce Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Cross-Border B2B Electronic Commerce. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart, JD, Rakuten, Inc, Aliexpress.com, Ebay, Flipkart, LightInTheBox, SHEIN & IndiaMART.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Asset Management Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Opportunity 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled "Digital Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global digital asset management market size reached around US$ 3.88 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during 2021-2026. Digital asset management (DAM) is an automated solution that enables quick storage, retrieval, reviewing, and sharing of digital assets through a centralized interface. These assets usually include processed data files, text documents, engineering blueprints, audios, web pages, videos, graphics, etc. Additionally, they automate workflow, manage permissions through copyright functionalities, streamline cloud experience for users, etc. Owing to these benefits, DAM solutions are extensively used across various industries, including healthcare, information technology (IT), retail, manufacturing, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Chilled Hams Market Is Set To Experience Significant Growth Due To Rapid Expansion Of The Foodservice Industry - Inspected Assessment By Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Direct to Consumer Coffee Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027

Astute Analytica's analysis of the Direct-to-Consumer Coffee Market is a comprehensive look at the current state of this business vertical and provides a brief description of its segmentation. In addition to an accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period, the report also provides market size estimation based on sales volume and valuation. The study highlights the top companies comprising the competitive landscape of the Direct-to-Consumer Coffee Market, as well as the geographical areas to which the industry extends its reach, in a comprehensive analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Functional Shots Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2021-2026: IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Functional Shots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global functional shots market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Functional shots include yogurt, enhanced water, fruit juices, sports and energy drinks, and ready-to-eat (RTE) teas. They are mainly prepared using onion, ginger, black pepper, mushrooms, beetroot, garlic, and seaweeds. Their consumption assists in preventing diarrhea, bowel diseases and ingestion. As they also aid in improving the immune system, their sales are increasing around the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pest Control Solutions Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Pest Control Solutions Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Pest Control Solutions market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Pest Control Solutions industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hydrofluoroether Market future prospects, growth opportunities and outlook (2021-2027) shared in trending report

Global Hydrofluoroether Market report published by Astute Analytica provides insight and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global market for the forecast period of 2021-2027. A detailed analysis of the market dynamics is provided and comprehensive data about the structure of the industry. The Global Hydrofluoroether Market Research Study contains exclusive insights into the market's forecast growth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

HCFO-1233zd Market

Astute Analytica's analysis of the HCFO-1233zd Market is a comprehensive look at the current state of this business vertical and provides a brief description of its segmentation. In addition to an accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period, the report also provides market size estimation based on sales volume and valuation. The study highlights the top companies comprising the competitive landscape of the HCFO-1233zd market, as well as the geographical areas to which the industry extends its reach, in a comprehensive analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Represent $14.1 billion Opportunities in Synthetic Biology and Genome Industries

According to the new market research report "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product (Drug, Synthesized Oligos (Primer, Probe), Reagents), Type (Custom, Predesign), Application (Therapeutic (ASO, siRNA), Research (PCR), Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Pharma, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 6.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Art Supplies Market is Poised to Expand 1.6 Times in Terms of Value by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Art Supplies market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Art Supplies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Accenture, IBM, Cognizant

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global IT Outsourcing Managed Service market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the IT Outsourcing Managed...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Emergency Power System Market Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2021- 2027

A New Market Study, Titled " Emergency Power System Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of ' Emergency Power System Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Vape Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Encryption Service Market Likely to enjoy Promising Growth by 2026 | Thales e-Security, Gemalto N.V., Sophos Group

The Global Cloud Encryption Service Market study with 95+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Thales e-Security (La Defense, France), Gemalto N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Sophos Group plc (Abingdon, UK).
MARKETS

