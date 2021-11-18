ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Paul Gosar is censured over an anime video depicts him killing AOC

By Barbara Sprunt
wwno.org
 4 days ago

Lawmakers in the House censured GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona over an anime video that showed a character killing another character meant...

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship, says her job feels 'more and more dangerous' every day

Rep. Cori Bush said in a tweet that every day working in Congress feels increasingly dangerous. Rep. Paul Gosar and two other House Republicans have offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship. Bush called for Gosar's expulsion last week over a violent tweet that he was later censured over. On Saturday, Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Paul Gosar defended himself following his House censure by saying he'd never physically harmed his siblings even after they called him names

Gosar defended himself after lawmakers censured him for an anime video depicting him killing AOC. He said: "I don't espouse harming anybody ... whether it be my own brothers and sisters." Many of Gosar's siblings have openly criticized him. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona defended himself following his House censure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘Leave Her Alone!’ Ana Navarro Says Gosar and GOP Need to ‘Stop Stalking’ AOC, ‘Stop Threatening Her!’

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Thursday. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution censuring Gosar and removing him from his committee assignments in response to the congressman tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Flashback: Paul Gosar celebrated Hillary Clinton nearly being severely injured in Christmas Eve tweet

Before Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona tweeted an anime video doctored to depict him killing Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he had tweeted a video cheering about Hillary Clinton almost being severely injured.Journalist Aaron Rupar quote-tweeted a video that Mr Gosar had tweeted on Christmas Eve reading “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas.” Attached was a video from the 1990s during a 60 Minutes interview showing Ms Clinton with former president Bill Clinton ducking as a light falls over and nearly hits her.Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WpHWWHJGK5— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 24, 2019The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Paul Gosar
MSNBC

Jennifer Gosar: Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure is not enough, expulsion ‘is the most appropriate next step’

Jennifer Gosar, younger sister of Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ), joins Andrea Mitchell as the House moves to censure the Congressman and strip him of his committee assignments, a move she doesn’t believe goes far enough. “From all the information we’ve learned, I believe my brother to be a co-conspirator in a coup attempt against the United States government. So I think expulsion is actually the most appropriate next step,” says Gosar.Nov. 17, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Radio#Paul Miller#House#Gop#Democratic#Npr#The Npr Politics Podcast#American University
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Rep. Paul Gosar tweets photoshopped anime video showing him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, attacking President Biden

WASHINGTON - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., shared a photoshopped, animated video that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and swinging two swords at President Joe Biden, prompting condemnation and calls for his Twitter and Instagram accounts to be suspended. Ocasio-Cortez responded Monday night after arriving in Glasgow, Scotland, as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Lauren Boebert Says She’s ‘Making a List’ of Which House Colleagues to Go After If Republicans Retake the House

Lauren Boebert’s Thursday Fox News interview began with a poop joke and ended with her talking about a list of colleagues she’s targeting if Republicans retake the House. As the House debated censuring Paul Gosar on Wednesday, Boebert ERUPTED on a number of Democrats, attacking colleague Ilhan Omar as a member of the “jihad squad” and saying Eric Swalwell was “sleeping with the enemy.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy