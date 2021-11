Canadian inflation rates jumped to 20-year highs in October, but the BOC has already been cautioning that the data don’t mean that a rate hike will arrive any sooner than what markets had already been discounting. Earlier this week, BOC Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said that “there's a lot of uncertainty about the timing of the closing of the output gap, so one should be careful not assuming it's necessarily going to be the second quarter. It's a range of six months -- that's our best estimate.”

