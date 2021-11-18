NZD/USD moves back above 100-day SMA, around mid-0.7000s

AUD/USD gained some traction on Monday staged a modest rebound from multi-week lows. A goodish pickup in the US equity futures extended support to the perceived riskier aussie. Hawkish Fed expectations, COVID-19 jitters underpinned the USD and should cap the upside. The AUD/USD pair edged higher heading into the European...
Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.22% higher on the day at 0.7006 at around 06:30 GMT. The pair has bounced off daily cloud support, edging higher from session lows at 0.6982.
The NZD should remain bought into the RBNZ meeting this week as expectations are that there will be a 25bps rate hike. OiS swaps pricing are looking at a 100% probability of a 25bps hike to 0.75%.
Money market futures have priced in a 25 basis point increase by the RBNZ on its November 24 Monetary Policy Meeting. The NZD/USD slumps for the third week in a row, trading at 0.6996 during the New ….
With rising cases and lockdowns in Europe, COVID risk aversion is resurfacing. Fourth-quarter economic growth in the US was stronger than expected. In 2022, the Reserve Bank of Australia rules out raising interest rates. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is broadly bearish as the rate hike bets have lost traction, while the technical scenario also provides … Continued.
Despite a two-day rebound from the yearly bottom, EUR/USD is pressured around an intraday low at the latest. There is more faith in ECB doves than Fed hawks. Bond yields and the dollar are boosted by US inflation expectations and stimulus hopes. A light calendar draws attention to Lagarde and Fedspeak. The EUR/USD forecast remains … Continued.
The Aussie remains under pressure under 0.7300, and talk of a rate hike in Australia grows louder. A firmer Treasury yield and cautious mood snap a two-day downtrend in the US dollar. AUD/USD will be watched for Fedspeak, US inflation, and Chinese property sector concerns. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a mildly positive overview while … Continued.
The kiwi has recovered into the mid-0.70s, but analysts at ANZ Bank can not help but ask; is the market setting itself up for some disappointment? It could well be.
Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.92; (P) 114.20; (R1) 114.52;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned back to the downside with break of 113.74 minor support. Fall from 114.96 would target 112.71 structural support next. Firm break there will bring deeper correction bask towards 111.65 resistance turned support. On the upside, break of 114.96 is now needed to confirm up trend resumption. Otherwise, outlook will be neutral for more corrective trading first.
The GBP/USD pair plunges as the Dollar Index has ended its corrective phase. The current up channel was seen as a downside continuation pattern. The descending pitchfork’s median line (ML) stands as a major target. The GBP/USD forecast for the pair sees it plunging in the short term as the Dollar Index boosted the USD. … Continued.
Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the AUD/USD pair. The AUD/USD pair rallies and it seems poised to come back higher if the Dollar Index resumes its downside movement. It’s trading in the green at 0.7288 level, but we still need confirmation before considering going long. Technically, the Dollar … Continued.
NZD/USD will now become a significant focus in forex markets. The RBNZ Survey of Expectations for Q4 is released today. NZD/USD is under pressure in the close of Wall Street as the US dollar attempts ….
Economists at ING believe that the New Zealand dollar is set to enjoy a successful year in 2022. They forecast the NZD/USD rising gradually towards the 0.74 level throughout next year. "We think ….
NZD/USD has recaptured 0.7000 amid a revival of the RBNZ rate hike calls. The RBNZ has posted the country's inflation expectations to 3.7%, the highest since 2010. The kiwi's resilience will be put to ….
EUR/USD has been grinding higher slowly after finding a bottom at 16-month lows. US Treasury yields are weighed down by inflation expectations and US housing numbers. Reflation fears are tamed by ECB policymakers. Intraday traders will be entertained by Fed and ECB speeches. The EUR/USD price forecast is mixed at the moment as the pair … Continued.
Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.68% higher on the day at 0.7044 at around 07:35 GMT. Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) posted sharp inflation expectations numbers on Thursday, ….
NZD/USD is in a precarious position on the charts as we head into the key event today, RBNZ's Survey of Expectations and before the forthcoming interest rate meeting. Today's event is watched closely ….
AUD/USD has rebounded slightly on Thursday after hitting six-week lows on Wednesday just above 0.7250. Profit-taking on recent shorts, positive reopening news and NZD strength are all likely helping. The pair’s near-term technical bias continues to look bearish and rallies above 0.7300 remain subject to being sold. Technical buying followings...
The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7015-20 region. The pair ….
The number of traders net-long is 5.76% lower than yesterday and 10.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.23% higher than yesterday and 11.43% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 43.05% of traders were net-long NZD/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate trades to a fresh weekly low (0.6998).
