NZD/USD moves back above 100-day SMA, around mid-0.7000s

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.92; (P) 114.20; (R1) 114.52;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned back to the downside with break of 113.74 minor support. Fall from 114.96 would target 112.71 structural support next. Firm break there will bring deeper correction bask towards 111.65 resistance turned support. On the upside, break of 114.96 is now needed to confirm up trend resumption. Otherwise, outlook will be neutral for more corrective trading first.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO