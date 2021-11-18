The Chelsea Groton Foundation Passes $5 Million in Giving Since Founding – Following Approval of $255K in Grants During Fall Giving Cycle

Bowlers and community members recently came together for the Bowl Over Cancer tournament, which raised $7,000 for Guthrie’s Nancy Quattrini Fund. The event was organized by Valley Bowling Center owner Greg Joseph, his wife Jodi – a breast cancer survivor – and others in the community whose lives have been impacted by cancer, according to Guthrie. By supporting the Nancy Quattrini Fund, the money will help those who receive cancer care at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre with financial needs such as medications and medical equipment, travel, groceries and utilities.

