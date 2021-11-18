ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Mortgage Coach integration with First American Title empowers consumers with greater insight into title fees during the loan selection process

By Mortgage Coach
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 4 days ago

Integration populates exact title fees into Mortgage Coach's Total Cost Analysis (TCA) loan presentations. IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, today announced its integration with First American...

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediafeed.org

Understanding the different types of mortgage loans

An important first step for aspiring homebuyers is to decide which type of home loan will best serve their needs. The interest rate, length, down payment, borrower qualifications and extra fees associated with different types of mortgage loans will all play a role in the decision. To help make the choice a bit easier, let’s talk about mortgage basics and compare the advantages and disadvantages of mortgage types.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Expert Insights: Navigating the eClosing Process

This piece originally appeared in the November 2021 edition of MReport, available here. MReport recently had a chance to speak with Anderson about how mortgage eClosing platforms vary considerably based on how many service providers are required to operate the platform. What is an eClosing platform?. Anderson: An eClosing platform...
REAL ESTATE
WPRI

Navigating the mortgage application process

Today we met with Pam Britt from Primary Residential Mortgage in Cranston to talk about the process of applying for a mortgage and getting into your first home, your second home or even refinancing your current home. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode...
CRANSTON, RI
idahobusinessreview.com

2 join First American Title

Katie Ford is now a business development representative with First American Title. Ford is based out of the Eagle branch, but will work with real estate and lending clients across the Treasure Valley. She has been in the title industry since 2005 and has developed an expertise in 1031 exchange, residential and commercial escrow. Kala Howe joins First American Title ...
EAGLE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Insurance#Title Insurance#Mortgage Lender#Mortgage Coach#First Tech Credit Union
dsnews.com

Consumers Anticipate Rise in Mortgage Rates

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) increased one point to 75.5 in October, with consumer expressing mixed feelings on the current homebuying and home selling markets. In addition, a good majority of those polled felt pessimistic toward the overall financial landscape of the U.S. economy. "The HPSI remained relatively...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

The Best No-Exam Life Insurance

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Traditionally, buying a life insurance policy isn’t known for being a speedy process. But times have changed. If you’re turned off by a life insurance medical exam and lengthy wait times for approval, you have options. Some insurance companies have significantly accelerated up the life insurance shopping experience. You can find policies that forego the medical exam and are competitively priced compared to traditional life insurance policies. Called no-exam life insurance, these policies...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
San José Spotlight

Commercial real estate investments soar in Silicon Valley

Commercial real estate sales boomed in Silicon Valley last quarter, but vacancies remain high throughout the region. A surge in investment activity between July and September brought year-to-date aggregate commercial real estate sales in the South Bay to $6.3 billion.  That’s the highest sales volume for the region since 2015, according to a new report... The post Commercial real estate investments soar in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
SmartAsset

Grant Deed vs. Deed of Trust

As a homeowner, you may use a deed to transfer ownership or take out a loan on your property. There are several different types of deeds that you may use, but two of the most common are grant deeds and … Continue reading → The post Grant Deed vs. Deed of Trust appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. to announce oil release as soon as Tuesday -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. The Biden administration has asked a wide range of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of WeWork Are Up Today

Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone said he thinks EBITDAR could more than double on a year-over-year basis in 2022. Shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE) had gained 11.5% as of 11:15 a.m. ET for no obvious reason, although there appear to be several reasons driving the move. So what. This morning, WeWork disclosed...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy