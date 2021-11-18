Restaurants, workers in St. Louis County feel effects of national labor shortage

Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO