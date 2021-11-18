ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Restaurants, workers in St. Louis County feel effects of national labor shortage

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation faces labor shortages, the...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
The Associated Press

Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
The Hill

Officials identify convicted felon as suspect in accidental firearm discharge at Atlanta airport

Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse says he's not racist and he backs BLM

New York — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was was found not guilty of charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy