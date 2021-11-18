Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

Spotify users: Prepare to put an end to embarrassing yourself with misheard song lyrics. On Nov. 18, Spotify finally rolled out a long-awaited Lyrics feature that lets you easily follow along to the words in a song on all of their favorite — and share the most stand-out lines to your favorite third-party platforms (hello, Instagram Story). Here’s how to get Lyrics on Spotify with mobile, desktop, and TV apps, so you can stay in the know however you listen.

