Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

By Todd Spangler
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED: Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features to users globally: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available on both free and subscription tiers. Lyrics will be available in-app for the majority of Spotify’s library. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog...

TechCrunch

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to Android users

“With Tips, we’re creating an easy way to direct people to links to your payment profiles and we’re making it easier to support the people driving the conversation on Twitter – whether you want to support a content creator, help someone fundraise, tip someone who just needs some help or thank someone for making you laugh,” the social media giant notes.
imore.com

Twitch rolls out recurring subs on iOS using in-app purchases

Users can now buy recurring subs that auto-refresh each month. It means no more lost sub streaks for channels you support. Twitch has today rolled out recurring payments for subs on iOS, meaning users of all Apple's best iPhones can stay subscribed to channels they follow automatically. Twitch says:. Starting...
d1softballnews.com

The lyrics of the songs for Free and Premium users arrive on Spotify

Spotify has made the lyrics available in the songs with the integrated Lyrics function, available to all Free and Premium users. After a test phase, Spotify has made Lyrics available from today, with a progressive distribution period and with the lyrics that will be added gradually thanks to the collaboration with Musixmatch.
Cult of Mac

Spotify brings Apple Music-like synchronized lyrics to all users

Spotify’s new synchronized song lyrics — much like those we’ve enjoyed inside Apple Music for a while now — are now rolling out globally. The feature is available to both free and paid users across almost all devices. Lyrics were one of the most requested features among Spotify users, the...
9to5Mac

Spotify expands Apple Music-style live lyrics feature globally

For over a year, Spotify has been testing the Apple Music-style live lyrics feature. After expanding it to the US at the beginning of the year, it’s now being rolled out globally. According to TechCrunch, Spotify will use lyrics provided by Musixmatch to expand its deal and offer live lyrics to users in India, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
iclarified.com

Spotify Launches New 'Lyrics' Feature Globally

Spotify has announced the global launch of a new 'Lyrics' feature. Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe. So after iterating and testing, we’ve created an experience that’s simple and interactive—and even shareable. By partnering with Musixmatch, we’re bringing song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks.
Elite Daily

Spotify’s New Lyrics Feature Is A Total Game-Changer

Spotify users: Prepare to put an end to embarrassing yourself with misheard song lyrics. On Nov. 18, Spotify finally rolled out a long-awaited Lyrics feature that lets you easily follow along to the words in a song on all of their favorite — and share the most stand-out lines to your favorite third-party platforms (hello, Instagram Story). Here’s how to get Lyrics on Spotify with mobile, desktop, and TV apps, so you can stay in the know however you listen.
inputmag.com

Spotify is at long last granting all users access to real-time lyrics

More than a year and a half after first testing the feature, Spotify is finally rolling out synchronized lyrics to all users. Yes, even users on the freemium tier will have access to the lyrics across all their devices. The new feature is made possible via collaboration with Italian company...
