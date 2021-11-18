ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Holland worked shifts at one of London's most luxurious bars to prepare for his role in 'Uncharted'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCddN_0d0VxxZm00
Tom Holland mixes a drink in the "Uncharted" trailer.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

  • Tom Holland told GQ that he worked at a luxury hotel bar in London to prepare for  "Unchartered."
  • Holland said this was to prepare for a scene where his character, Nathan Drake, works behind a bar.
  • Holland also said he could not rely on CGI, like in Marvel movies, so he had to train for months.

Tom Holland told GQ that he worked at one of London's most luxurious bars to help prepare for a bar scene in his upcoming movie "Uncharted."

Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will star as adventurer Nathan Drake in the "Uncharted" movie, a prequel to the video game series of the same name. According to GamesRadar , the movie has been in the works since 2008, with Holland's co-star Mark Wahlberg being attached since 2010 and Holland cast in 2017.

In a profile interview with GQ, Holland spoke about his preparation for the role. The interviewer met Holland at Chiltern Firehouse, a fancy hotel in Marylebone, London, where Holland said he previously came to work shifts with the staff there. This was to prepare for a scene in "Uncharted" where Holland's character works behind a bar.

According to GQ, Holland learned "how to mix cocktails, practice trick pours, toss bottles around" during those shifts.

Holland also said he trained for months to be able to pull off the look of the fictional adventurer.

"After the [COVID] lockdown, we had five months off, and I just ate and trained and ate and trained," Holland told GQ. "When I got back on set, the first thing he said to me was 'Wow, somebody has been training.'"

He added: "I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man wears a mask because when he's bouncing around and flying from buildings, that's all CG. In 'Uncharted' it's just me in a henley and cargo pants. That film absolutely broke me."

Later on in the GQ interview, Holland spoke about how it might be time to move on from his most famous role as Spider-Man.

"If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong," he said.

Holland also revealed that he and " Spider-Man " costar Zendaya felt "robbed" of their privacy when paparazzi snapped now-viral photos of them kissing in a car.

"Uncharted" is out in theatres on February 18, 2022, but Holland will next be seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which comes out December 17.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
MOVIES
US Magazine

Tom Holland Drools Over His Girlfriend Zendaya at 2021 CFDA Awards: ‘The Most Incredible Person’

Heart eyes! Tom Holland paid tribute to his girlfriend, Zendaya, for reaching fashion icon status with help from a swoon-worthy emoji. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, didn’t attend the 2021 CFDA Awards on Wednesday, November 10, with the Euphoria actress, 25. However, he did take to Instagram to let her — and his followers — know just how much she deserved the honor of being named this year’s Fashion Icon.
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

Tom Holland Says Making The Uncharted Movie "Broke" Him

Actor Tom Holland has again discussed the intense physical shoot for the upcoming Uncharted film, saying in a new interview that the Sony movie "broke" him. According to GQ, Holland developed tendinitis shooting the Uncharted film. He had only had three days off after wrapping Uncharted in Berlin and starting Spider-Man: No Way Home in Atlanta. Holland said he now realizes how lucky he is that the Spider-Man films are filled with CG effects, because this was not the case on Uncharted.
MOVIES
People

Tom Holland and Zendaya's Sweetest Photos Through the Years

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland played Peter Parker (a.k.a. the titular role, Spider-Man) and Zendaya played MJ. In 2017, Holland told PEOPLE ahead of the film's premiere, "We are like the best of friends. She's so great and amazing. I'm a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she's been through this and I just call her up and say, 'How do I manage being famous?' I'm very glad I have a friend like her."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
lrmonline.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Not Fun It’s Brutal Says Tom Holland

According to actor Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home is not fun, it’s brutal. Holland recently chatted with Total Film for their latest issue and their Games Radar site also covered the conversation. “What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” Tom Hollands tells...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reflects on His Mistakes

Believe it or not, Tom Holland's beloved take on Spider-Man has already been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than half a decade. He was first introduced as the new Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, way back in 2016, and he has since become one of the franchise's most familiar faces. The on-screen Spider-Man has grown quite a bit over the last five years and the same can be said for the actor playing him. According to Holland, he has been steadily learning from his early Spider-Man mistakes, continuing to become a better actor and steward of the character as time goes on.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted#Cgi#Gamesradar#Chiltern Firehouse
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland Talks Helping His Spider-Man Replacement, But Let’s Hope He’s Not Retiring

One of the sad truths about playing a beloved character is that it’s near impossible to do it forever. While some actors have embodied the same roles for years or even decades, it’s much more likely for them to eventually graduate and move on. In some cases -- like has often been the case for Spider-Man -- that means making room for someone new to take the reins. It looks like Tom Holland is already preparing for that reality, though we’re selfishly hoping his retirement won’t come any time soon.
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Is Up To His Neck In Super-Villains In New ‘No Way Home’ Trailer

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived. After much speculation and plenty of leaks, the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here, and it further confirms the multiverse is on the fritz. Just like in the previous trailer, we know with the help of Doctor Strange, Peter Parker has somehow broken time and space, allowing for villains that faced off against other Spider-Men into his world.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Tom Holland teases end of his Spider-Man era

As he prepares for the imminent release of his third solo Spider-Man outing, Tom Holland has opened up about the future of his tenure as the web-slinger, teasing it might not go on for much longer. Holland was only 19 when he took on the role, but now, six years...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reveals Spider-Man's Biggest Superpower

It's not the strength, nor the speed, not even shooting webs. It is far more than being a superhero. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a month away from premiering and as a new trailer dropped, a fan event for the movie was held and none other than Tom Holland graced all those who attended. There, he revealed his character’s biggest superpower, and no, it is not blasting webs nor climbing walls nor his speed. He even blurted out an iconic line of the superhero.
MOVIES
sunnysidesun.com

Tom Holland admits Zendaya has been 'instrumental to his sanity'

Tom Holland thinks Zendaya has been "instrumental to [his] sanity". The 25-year-old actor is dating his 'Spider-Man' co-star, and Tom admits that Zendaya, 25, has become an important guide in his life. He shared: "Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity. "She is so good at...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

195K+
Followers
17K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy