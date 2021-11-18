Tom Holland worked shifts at one of London's most luxurious bars to prepare for his role in 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland mixes a drink in the "Uncharted" trailer. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Holland told GQ that he worked at one of London's most luxurious bars to help prepare for a bar scene in his upcoming movie "Uncharted."

Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will star as adventurer Nathan Drake in the "Uncharted" movie, a prequel to the video game series of the same name. According to GamesRadar , the movie has been in the works since 2008, with Holland's co-star Mark Wahlberg being attached since 2010 and Holland cast in 2017.

In a profile interview with GQ, Holland spoke about his preparation for the role. The interviewer met Holland at Chiltern Firehouse, a fancy hotel in Marylebone, London, where Holland said he previously came to work shifts with the staff there. This was to prepare for a scene in "Uncharted" where Holland's character works behind a bar.

According to GQ, Holland learned "how to mix cocktails, practice trick pours, toss bottles around" during those shifts.

Holland also said he trained for months to be able to pull off the look of the fictional adventurer.

"After the [COVID] lockdown, we had five months off, and I just ate and trained and ate and trained," Holland told GQ. "When I got back on set, the first thing he said to me was 'Wow, somebody has been training.'"

He added: "I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man wears a mask because when he's bouncing around and flying from buildings, that's all CG. In 'Uncharted' it's just me in a henley and cargo pants. That film absolutely broke me."

Later on in the GQ interview, Holland spoke about how it might be time to move on from his most famous role as Spider-Man.

"If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong," he said.

Holland also revealed that he and " Spider-Man " costar Zendaya felt "robbed" of their privacy when paparazzi snapped now-viral photos of them kissing in a car.

"Uncharted" is out in theatres on February 18, 2022, but Holland will next be seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which comes out December 17.