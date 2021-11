I want to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Granger Township for your support in reelecting me as your township trustee. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve Granger Township as a trustee for the past 12 years. I look forward to working with the current board of elected officials to tackle the township’s challenges over the next four years and I pledge to continue our efforts to diversify our township’s tax base while preserving the rural atmosphere throughout our residential areas. It will be my goal to continue to provide our residents with efficient services and keep Granger a great place to call home.

