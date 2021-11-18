ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Gov. urging COVID vaccine booster shots before FDA, CDC approval

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is just one week away and...

Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Daily Mail

FDA says it wants 55 YEARS to process FOIA requests about COVID-19 vaccines - meaning data may not be available to the public until 2076

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requesting more than a half-century to review and release information to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the public. The agency is being sued by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, a group made up of more than 30 professors and scientists, hoping to access information they believe can help cure vaccine skepticism in some people.
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
8 News Now

FDA, CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
Eyewitness News

FDA opens Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Any adult who is six months out from their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now eligible to get a boost of protection. U.S. regulators on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.
Battalion Texas AM

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna booster shots FDA approved

According to a press release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, announced the approval of two companies' third dose of COVID-19 vaccinations. On Nov. 19, the FDA cleared the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines for all adults 18 and older. Adults are recommended to get the third dose of their vaccination six months following their second dose.
boropark24.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul Joins 14 Other States in Urging Residents to Get Boosters: Hours Before Likely Final CDC Approval

After the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster for all fully-vaccinated adults, who are over 18, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which will now further review the safety of the boosters, is responsible for providing final approval for Americans third shots: or second if the first was Johnson & Johnson.
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s like adding an extra layer in the winter:’ local physician makes the case of booster shots after FDA, CDC approval

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Friday morning, the FDA officially authorized booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for all adults ages 18 and up. Hours later, CDC advisers voted to make the same recommendation. Those endorsements secured, local doctors like Dr. Brian Temple, an Infectious Disease Physician...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Guidelines For Holiday Gatherings Released By CDC

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released safety guidelines for holiday gatherings."There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," the CDC said. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, …
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns That Time Is Running Out to Prevent "Dangerous" Surge

Preparing for the arrival of the holidays is typically a joyous occasion, with the anticipation of reuniting with loved ones and celebrating lifting spirits. But even though much has changed since this time last year, a recent shift in the trajectory of the pandemic has some top health officials concerned for the coming weeks and months as people travel and gather in tight quarters. And according to Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, there's not much time left to prevent a "dangerous" surge of the virus as winter approaches.
