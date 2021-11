One of Square Inc.’s priorities these days is to sell its point-of-sale and online technology to merchants larger than the small shops it started with and still largely serves, but that doesn’t mean the San Francisco-based company is neglecting new opportunities with that small-merchant base. One such opening lies in automating the e-mail marketing function for sellers, and early Tuesday Square said it’s extending its new Square Marketing technology to its Canadian clients.

