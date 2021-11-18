Vehicle gets dragged after 47-year-old Kenneth Wayne McVade Jr. tries to avoid a DPS trooper (Harker Heights, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 47-year-old Kenneth Wayne McVade Jr., of Manor, Texas as the driver who was dragged for several yards after he tried to elude a Texas DPS trooper, leaving him trapped between an 18-wheeler and a construction barrier wall.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at around 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 16 on IH-14 at Nola Ruth Boulevard. The Trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens for a traffic stop, but McVade took off in an attempt to evade.

