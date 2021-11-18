ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Is Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' Based on a Book?

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rosamund Pike stars in the new fantasy series coming to Amazon Prime Video. Three episodes of "The Wheel of Time" will air on November 19 with the rest of the series dropping...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

Robert Jordan’s ‘Wheel of Time’ Trailer Turns to Reveal Easter Eggs

Turns out Amazon Prime has found a novel way to hide Easter eggs. Prime’s spinning new look at the upcoming The Wheel of Time series unveils a virtual third dimension with secret clues about “the wheel.”. The snazzy new trailer confirms that Amazon Prime Video is going all-in for its...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Wheel of Time' EP Wants to Adapt All 15 Books in 10 Seasons of TV

The Wheel of Time TV adaptation is almost upon us, but if you were hoping for a decade and a half of TV with seasons for each book, you might be slightly disappointed. The original book series consists of 14 novels in the main storyline plus one prequel novel But in a press junket ahead of the premiere, executive producers Marigo Kehoe and Mike Weber were hesitant to speculate about how many seasons the TV show might go. They mentioned getting to 10 seasons, indicating they would be happy to wrap up the story with fewer seasons than it had books.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Sanderson
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Robert Jordan
TechRadar

The Wheel of Time: 5 things you should know about Amazon's new fantasy show

After months (nay, years) of excited fanfare, Amazon’s big-budget fantasy show, The Wheel of Time, finally arrives on Prime Video this weekend. An adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel series, it follows the adventures of five youngsters as they battle evil forces in an unnamed world set simultaneously in the distant past and distant future of Earth. One of these teens is also thought to be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save mankind, or destroy it.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Wheel of Time review: Bland chosen ones lead Amazon's watchable fantasy

Moiraine's search for the Dragon leads her and her loyal companion, the sword-wielding Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), to a small town where she finds not one but four people who could potentially be the Dragon Reborn: farmer's son Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), who carries himself like the main character even though he really isn't; Rand's love interest Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden), whose destiny may be greater than her lover's; the blacksmith Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford); and the hot mess Mat Cauthon (Barney Harris). With war on the horizon and destiny calling, Moiraine and Lan whisk these somewhat reluctant potential saviors, along with the town's mystically inclined healer Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), away from their homes on a journey toward the White Tower, the Aes Sedai's headquarters.
VIDEO GAMES
tvweb.com

The Wheel of Time Animated Shorts to Delve Into the Show's History

Amazon is delving deep into the world of fantasy epics with its Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video, but first up we have their adaptation of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time, which makes its premiere on November 19th. In addition to the high fantasy series, those who are not familiar with the history of the world in which the story is set can take advantage of new bonus content which examines the long and distant past of the unnamed world that acts as the setting of the main story. The Wheel of Time: Origins is a series of animated shorts that will be released with new episodes of the series and was announced on the series' official Twitter account.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series#Time Series#The Wheel Of Time#Amazon Prime Video#Aes Sedai
TVGuide.com

The Wheel of Time Review: You Don't Have to Know Robert Jordan's Fantasy World to Get Sucked Into The New Amazon Series

After eight seasons of Game of Thrones and its labyrinthine world of competing houses, internecine conflicts, religious clashes, and rich characters with complicated histories, Amazon Prime Video's new The Wheel of Time can, at first, feel a bit like a fantasy series determined to take the genre back to basics. The feeling doesn't last. While the first episode plays like a collection of familiar fantasy elements — it features a search for a chosen one, a land threatened by an overpowering darkness, and a band of horrifying sentient animal men called "trollocs" — subsequent installments reveal these are just cornerstones for a bigger, far more ornate structure. It might start small, but by the end of the six episodes provided to critics, The Wheel of Time begins to look massive.
TV SERIES
Business Insider

The 10 best books of 2021, according to Amazon's book editors

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's book editors have released their 10 favorite books of the year. Titles range from debut authors to works by two-time Pulitzer Prize winners. For more book recommendations, check out the best new books of 2021 so far,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Amazon
Gamespot

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Review - Amazon's Fantasy Show Stumbles Then Engrosses

Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy was a remarkable achievement on many levels, helping to establish a new standard for fantasy storytelling on screen. But despite its artistry and huge worldwide success, it didn't inspire many other filmmakers to tackle other great works of fantasy literature. It was HBO's Game of Thrones a decade later that truly opened the floodgates for tales of dragons and magic--from The Witcher and Cursed to Shadow and Bone and His Dark Materials, the last few years have seen a wealth of episodic fantasy adaptations. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is the latest.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Rosamund Pike's disastrous injury on set of The Wheel of Time revealed

Rosamund Pike suffered a painful injury on the set of Amazon’s new fantasy TV series The Wheel of Time and was rushed to hospital, according to one of her co-stars. The actress' hand was sliced with a sword during filming and she was immediately taken to hospital to have her hand X-rayed.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

The Wheel of Time’s showrunner is ready to adapt the unadaptable

Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series is an adaptation in every sense of the word. What showrunner Rafe Judkins has clearly recognized, from the outset, is that there’s no way to bring a carbon copy of fantasy author Robert Jordan’s expansive world to screen, particularly in just eight episodes. But what Judkins says his show can do is stay true to the spirit of the series, and what highlight what it is that has given The Wheel of Time such an enduring legacy.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Amazon's The Wheel of Time Briskly Gallops Through an Enticing Fantasy World

“The wheel weaves as the wheel wills,” and for Amazon Prime Video’s new fantasy series, it wills it quickly. Running an economic eight hourlong episodes, The Wheel of Time is a brisk entry to Robert Jordan’s massive novel series, which evidently contains 2782 distinct characters. Amazon’s version doesn’t have quite that many, not yet, but I can genuinely say that as a newbie to the franchise it took me several episodes and many tabs to understand what anyone’s name actually was (from what I can tell, Jordan just drew letters out of hat to conjure them). And yet, this adaptation—developed by Rafe Judkins—does everything it can to be accessible to viewers unfamiliar with the source material.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

The Wheel Of Time RT Score Revealed And It’s Fresh – Just

Amazon’s The Wheel of Time RT score has been revealed and its currently sitting at fresh, but only just. To be honest there is not currently a massive amount of reviews for the show submitted so far. Actually as I check this again the score has just gone up to 74% with 19 reviews. When I started prepping this article it was hovering just over 60%. Clearly a few positive reviews have come in recently, but as always, this score could drop back down again, or go up.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
639K+
Followers
70K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy