Novo Nordisk agrees to acquire Dicerna for more than $3 billion

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 4 days ago
Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has signed an agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), under which it will acquire Dicerna for $38.25 per share in cash. The purchase consideration indicating a premium of 80% to Dicerna’s closing...

