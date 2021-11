After an exhausting, ugly, and at times unwatchable 40 minutes of basketball, the Xavier Musketeers emerged victorious over Ohio State last night, 71-65. The Buckeyes were down by as many as 11 at one point, but fought back in the second half to make it a one possession game towards the end. Ultimately this wasn’t enough, and Xavier continued their undefeated season for at least one more game. The Buckeyes are 3-1.

