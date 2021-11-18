ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

How SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Compares to Others As Elon Musk Eyes January Launch

By Ed Browne
 4 days ago
The colossal rocket will one day be tasked with carrying humans to Mars and maybe beyond, the SpaceX founder and CEO has...

techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals Bold Plan to Put a Nuclear Reactor on The Moon Within 10 Years

The Moon awaits. After long decades in which no human being set foot on the lunar surface, we are heading back. And quite soon. As part of the NASA-led Artemis program, astronauts are returning to the lunar environment as soon as 2024, with a view to ultimately establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon – a place we haven't seen in person since 1972. To live and work on the Moon, though, astronauts will need power and plenty of it, and there's no power grid on the Moon. While any number of creative solutions might be able to help fix that problem,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Launch Cybertruck or Semi Yet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains, quite logically, why at the moment it is extremely difficult to produce new electric models, particularly the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi. This world is full of setbacks, no doubt. However, everything that surrounds Tesla is a source of controversy, doubts and disappointments. So much so that Elon Musk himself has had to come to the fore on social networks to explain why, at the moment, it is not easy to introduce more high-volume electric models, such as the Tesla Cybertruck and the Semi. The summary is: market problems.
BUSINESS
BigCountryHomepage

Musk planning orbital Starship launch as early as January, hints potential failure

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During a video conference held Wednesday with the National Academy of Science Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine SpaceX founder and chief engineer, Elon Musk, spoke regarding the Starship Super Heavy project being developed in South Texas. The Starship Super Heavy project is well underway at the south Texas launch facility, Starbase. The […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX's Starship Will Fly Into Orbit For the First Time in January 2022

SpaceX's launch vehicle scheduled to take humans back to the Moon is expected to make its first orbital flight as early as January 2022. Speaking in a video call at the fall meeting of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, CEO Elon Musk said that SpaceX is scheduled to carry out some tests in December, ahead of Starship's first orbital flight in January, Business Insider reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WXYZ

Elon Musk says 1st Starship orbit test flight slated for January

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is aiming to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January. SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk provided the update Wednesday night during a space science conference. Musk isn't betting on success for that first test flight. But he says he's confident...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Elon Musk aiming for a dozen Starship launches next year

Elon Musk says SpaceX is now aiming to send its next-generation Starship rocket on its first orbital flight as early as January or February of next year. Musk updated the timeframe for the next launch of the latest prototype of the spacecraft during a virtual meeting of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX boss Elon Musk eyes new date for Starship’s first orbital flight

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has said he expects the first orbital flight of the company’s next-generation Starship rocket will take place in January 2022 or a short while later. Musk revealed the targeted launch date at a joint meeting of the National Academies of Science Space Studies Board and the Board on Physics and Astronomy on Wednesday, November 17.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wccftech.com

Elon Musk Targeting Mars Rocket Orbital Test Flight In January, Along With A Dozen Flights

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) chief Mr. Elon Musk set a target for the first orbital test flight of his company's Starship next-generation launch vehicle system earlier today. Starship is SpaceX's next-generation rocket that is currently being built and tested in Boca Chica, Texas. It aims to fulfill the company's foundational aim of making humans interplanetary or at least providing a rapidly reusable rocket system capable of missions to destinations apart from the Moon in the solar system. Musk's latest comments came at The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's Space Studies Board (SSB) and Board on Physics and Astronomy (BPA) Joint Meeting 2021, where he also shared details about Starship and expectations from the program next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

SpaceX launch calendar 2022: Why the year is set to be Elon Musk's biggest

SpaceX is set for perhaps its biggest year ever. Hot on the heels of 2021, where it’s thus-far launched 25 missions, the space-faring firm is gearing up to massively increase its throughput. Inverse estimates, based on sources including NextSpaceflight and SpaceflightNow, that SpaceX plans at least 36 launches next year. That’s not even including Starlink, the frequently-launched satellites constellation for its growing internet service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 4 Crew-3 Astronauts To Space

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX on Wednesday kicked off the Crew-3 mission in collaboration with the space agency NASA. What Happened: The mission was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 9:03 p.m. ET for the nearly day-long journey to the International Space Station (ISS).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
