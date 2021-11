Macy's raises the targets for revenue and earnings per share in 2021. Macy's stock pops 20% after reporting results. The stock is now up over 200% for the year. After a devastating year in 2020 attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, Macy's (NYSE:M) is having an excellent year in 2021. The retailer reported fiscal third-quarter earnings before the market opened on Nov. 18 that delighted shareholders.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO