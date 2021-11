The Ottawa Senators had to call in reinforcements Monday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As they prepared to head to Boston to take on the Bruins Tuesday night at the TD Garden, general manager Pierre Dorion recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom along with forwards Egor Sokolov and Scott Sabourin with the club facing a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined four players.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO