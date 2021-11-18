ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Teen Who Was Accidentally Invited to ‘Grandma’s’ Thanksgiving Is Back for ‘Year 6!’

By DJ Digital
 4 days ago
Our favorite Thanksgiving "family" is back at it again. Year after year, it's the feel-good story that makes us smile like it's the first time, every time. Jamal Hinton still remembers that accidental text message from Wanda Dench like it was yesterday. Back in 2016, the pair were introduced...

Indy100

Woman fights with fiancé after refusing to cook Thanksgiving dinner for his massive family

A woman whose fiancé expects her to cook Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20 of his relatives has taken to Reddit to vent. She said that over the past four years she has been “single-handedly” cooking and hosting Thanksgiving for his massive family, but she doesn’t want to this year as she hasn’t been well and has never been thanked for her efforts over the previous years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WSET

Wrong number turns into beloved 6-year Thanksgiving tradition

MESA, Ariz. (WSET) — An accident turned into a six-year tradition for two people in Arizona. Back in 2016, Wanda Dench thought she was texting her grandson, but instead, she sent the message to Jamal Hinton. The text was an invite to Thanksgiving dinner, and Hinton rolled with it. When...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘It’s put me right off’: Woman complains as in-laws reveal they’re charging for family Christmas dinner

A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began. “[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Spokesman-Review

The Full Suburban: This blended family is my home

When I was 13 years old, my dad passed away from brain cancer, leaving my mom a widow at age 42 with three kids. I didn’t realize just how young that was until I turned 42 myself. I mean, for heaven’s sake, she still had decades ahead of her and children to raise. It stood to reason she would at some point start dating and – gasp – even marry again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
johnstonsunrise.net

Grandma’s Hoard 20 Years Later

Before I go on my antique nerd rant, I will say there are exceptions to every rule. One of which that if an item is truly sentimental to you then value doesn’t matter. You should keep it regardless. However, the vast majority of stuff that is preserved and passed down through the family is saved due to “value”. The reality of it though is ninety percent of what Grandma used to keep in the China cabinet has no value today; and so, begins the rant. Occupied Japan porcelain, Noritake, Depression Glass, Hummels, Department 56, old newspapers, LIFE magazines, the list can go on forever! There are so many things that have been saved through time and collections built of valueless garbage. But hey, what are you going to do. Now again, within every class of valueless collectible there is the one percent rarity that is still worth something, maybe a few hundred. But the vast majority of it would be better well served letting your child or grandchildren blow it away with a BB gun.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Pitchfork

Let’s Eat Grandma

While Let’s Eat Grandma are better known for kaleidoscopic synth-pop, the title track from their upcoming album is a pared-down, downtempo ballad that acknowledges the gradual dissolution of a friendship. Written by Jenny Hollingworth, “Two Ribbons” is a letter of sorts to her close friend and bandmate, Rosa Walton, focused on the growing distance between them and the love that keeps them entwined “like two ribbons still woven.” Over gentle, acoustic instrumentation, Hollingworth’s angelic tone carries a heart-rending weariness. There’s no begging, no bartering: It’s just a wan acceptance of a solitude that seems to loom ever closer.
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

How to Actually Have a Happy Thanksgiving

People often have high hopes for how their family will behave during the holidays, but are often disappointed. It's important to set reasonable expectations of holiday-time family visits because no one can control anyone else. Strategies to minimize family arguments and drama include checking in with friends intermittently and taking...
FESTIVAL
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
