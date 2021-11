Closing arguments are expected to begin today in the murder trial of Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia. This comes just a few days after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of two people at demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Though the cases are unfolding in two different parts of the country, they have something in common: all the defendants claim self-defense.

