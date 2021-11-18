ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW 'Dynamite': Hangman Adam Page has war of words with Bryan Danielson

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jRwD_0d0VsaLG00

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page celebrated his title win with his friends in The Dark Order before he got into a war of words with Bryan Danielson on Dynamite.

Page became champion Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view event after he defeated his former partner turned rival Kenny Omega. Danielson became the No. 1 contender after he defeated Miro at Full Gear.

Page was given a heroes welcome in his home state of Virginia and wore a "Virginia is for lovers" t-shirt.

"I'm not going to lie. I'm super excited for this match for the AEW World Championship but to be fair I'm a little surprised and disappointed that it's not Kenny Omega standing across the ring from me right now," Danielson said after he entered the ring.

Page mentioned how he was actually able to defeat Omega and did so under 30 minutes, a reference to how Danielson earned a tie when he faced Omega earlier in the year.

Danielson was not his usual happy self and mentioned how he wrestles more than Page. The grappler said he even wrestled the next night after he became a world champion at WrestleMania 30, which promoted the crowd to boo.

The Dark Order had to separate Danielson and Page as they came to blows. No date has been set for their championship showdown.

Danielson was then in action against Evil Uno of The Dark Order. Danielson wrestled the match violently and still kicked Uno in the head multiple times after he landed his finisher, The Running Knee.

The American Dragon then won the match after applying a Triangle Sleeper submission hold, which caused Uno to pass out.

Danielson gave another interview after the match and said he would continue to defeat every member of The Dark Order. He will face Colt Cabana next week on Dynamite.

Also on Dynamite, MJF gloated about his big win over Darby Allin at Full Gear, and mentioned how everyone needs to respect him as a wrestler now.

MJF came to the ring with his Pinnacle teammates Shawn Spears and Wardlow before he was cut off by none other than CM Punk.

Punk entered the ring but didn't say anything to MJF, who offered a handshake. Punk did not accept the handshake, laughed and then exited the ring.

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defended his title against professional wrestling veteran Jay Lethal who was making his AEW debut in the main event.

Lethal put up a valiant effort against Guevara as the pair had a highly-competitive match.

Guevara won the match after he landed two knee strokes followed by the GTS, which earned him the three count. Guevara then celebrated in the ring with his Inner Circle teammates Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz. Guevara and Lethal shook hands as Dynamite went off the air.

Other moments from Dynamite included Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii of New Japan Pro Wrestling defeating The Butcher and The Blade; Nyla Rose defeating Hikaru Shida to advance in the TBS Women's Title Tournament; Dante Martin and Lio Rush defeating The Acclaimed before Team Taz discussed recruiting Martin.

PWMania

Bryan Danielson Reveals AEW Contract Length, If He Can Wrestle In Japan

Bryan Danielson is All Elite for at least three years. Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, Bryan Danielson revealed that his deal with AEW runs for three years. Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out on September 5. When asked if the deal allows him to work elsewhere like...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Talks Other Options He Had Instead Of Signing With AEW

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, AEW star Bryan Danielson talked about his decision to leave WWE for AEW earlier this year. Danielson talked about the numerous options he considered, and was asked by Helwani if he had made up his mind before his last match on Smackdown with Roman Reigns earlier this year.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Full Gear Results: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in a World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals Match was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Bryan with chops and kicks early. Miro fought back, but Danielson cut...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Wells: Full Gear fallout, Danielson’s heelish turn, Hangman’s first promo as champ, Punk-MJF set-up, Jay Lethal debuts (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor and “PWT Talks NXT” host Kelly Wells to review the post-Full Gear Dynamite including Bryan Danielson’s heelish turn, Hangman Page’s first promo as champ, Kenny Omega’s AEW Title run, the C.M. Punk-MJF set-up, Jay Lethal’s debut against Sammy Guevara, and much more with live callers and emails.
WWE
