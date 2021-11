According to the State Department, the junta’s actions “[lay] bare the regime’s complete disregard for the lives and welfare of the people of Burma.” The Department then calls on the international community to hold the junta accountable so that these violations of human rights may cease. They also express concern over the junta’s “intensification of military operations” in Chin State and Sagaing, and call on the junta to put an end to the violence, release detainees, and restore democracy and peace to Myanmar.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO