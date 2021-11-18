This Boca Raton center helped kids for decades. Now foreclosure looms for the holidays.

The Wayne Barton Study Center, a nonprofit community center that helps underprivileged children in Boca Raton, is giving back to the community this holiday season with turkey giveaways — even as it faces a big money struggle.

Despite its spree of philanthropy, you may not know that the organization is facing foreclosure on the study center, according to founder and CEO Wayne Barton . The foreclosure case, which pertains to the center’s mortgage, is pending, court records show.

During the pandemic, the center halted the crucial activities that brought in money — including renting out space for sports games, weddings and bar mitzvahs. The center, at 269 NE 14th St., has been a decades-old community staple, remaining intent on feeding, tutoring and mentoring children in Pearl City. It is situated in Boca Raton’s historically Black community near Glades Road and Dixie Highway.

The nonprofit is now setting out to try to raise funds by Christmas, Barton said. “When COVID hit, it immediately shut us down completely,” Barton said. “I was really, really scared.

“The kids, they like to hug you and embrace you, and I was really fearful of catching COVID and possibly dying,” said Barton, who is 60. “So we have not had any activities at the building for over a year. Everything was virtual with the kids.”

Serving the community

The Barton Center has been part of the city for about two decades, but Barton’s efforts date back farther: He has been working closely with kids and the elderly since his time as a Boca Raton cop in the 1980s. In 1999, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s publisher honored Barton for his work , saying he “truly represent[s] what it means to care about community.”

He funded his organization, called Barton’s Boosters at the time, with money from his own pockets. Barton was driven to help underprivileged, mostly Black children and teens. Many youths come from single-parent homes, and some have learning or developmental disabilities that require extra attention, Barton said.

“I was starting to cook hot meals for the kids and their families. They would drive through the parking lot and I would give them a hot meal,” Barton said. “The schools provide a hot meal for breakfast and lunch, but there was no dinner. And your average Afro-American family is three to five kids. As a single parent, that’s a large load to carry.”

With the organization originally run out of a three-bedroom apartment, Barton was eventually able to build a $2.3 million study center, where it still sits today.

“We’ve seen Wayne’s work in the community,” said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. “I was over at the center when the state provided trucks to help get people in underserved communities vaccinated last spring.”

Facing financial challenges

The center started feeling the economic crunch that came with the recession of 2008, the Sun Sentinel reported at the time. The center had to start charging families $15 a week for the after-school program for the first time. Student enrollment subsequently fell from about 150 to 50.

The center receives a modest yearly grant from the city. They received a $2,000 grant from the city in 2020 and a similar amount in recent years, according to Singer.

Most of its other funding came from corporate sponsorships with Bank of America, IBM, Walmart and several dozen others, but also from donations from individuals and local churches and civic groups such as the Rotary Club of Boca Raton. But Barton said a lot of that has dried up. The halt in many of the center’s activities led to big heartache for the families who rely on the center’s help.

“All that was taken away,” Barton said. “Parents were calling every day, sometimes crying, saying, ‘I don’t know what to do with my kid, it’s not the same, my kid needs hands-on activities.’”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 1,500 kids from the tri-county area had gone through the center. There were 172 who had received financial assistance for college to pay for room and board, books, a computer and more, Barton said.

Seeing success stories

Barton and the center have helped kids focus their education so they can pursue college and other opportunities, the nonprofit says.

Tramain Hall , 39, originally from Deerfield Beach, said he grew up surrounded by crime and drugs in the early 1990s and was determined to leave that life. He later moved to Pearl City as a kid when he first visited the Wayne Barton Study Center with some friends. He met Barton at some point while spending time there and they developed a close relationship, Hall said.

He went on to play football at NC State University and currently lives in Dayton, Ohio, where he has started three sports performance companies, he said.

“Mr. Barton was a huge factor in my development. He helped me understand that college was a choice if I wanted to choose it and through the Wayne Barton Center, I learned to better myself through study habits, my character and everything else,” Hall said.

Hall said it’s terrible that the center has struggled during the pandemic. “Hearing this and thinking about where I come from saddens me because he’s done so much for our community,” he said.

People wishing to help can call the Wayne Barton Study Center at 561-620-6203. The center also has started a GoFundMe to help raise the necessary funds.

On Saturday, volunteers at the Wayne Barton Center will host a Thanksgiving turkey and grocery giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at The Sanctuary Church, 1400 N. Federal Highway.

Thousands of turkeys will be given out, but no walk-ups are allowed, the center said. People are asked to call Pastor Dwayne Black at 954-564-7600 in advance.

On Nov. 23 in Boca Raton, they plan to give away 2,500 to 3,000 meals at the Wayne Barton Center, 269 NE 14th St. in Boca Raton from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

