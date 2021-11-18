ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey finds average cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 14% this year

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is going up.

According to Farm Bureau, which conducted its 36th annual survey, the cost of a Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $53.31, which is up 14% from last year's average of $46.90. Farm Bureau said that the cost per person is still less than $6.

The survey found that the turkey costs more than last year, coming in at around $23.99 for a 16-pound bird, costing about $1.50 per pound, up 24%.

Farm Bureau's "volunteer shoppers" checked prices at stores between Oct. 26 and Nov. 8, before most grocery stores began featuring frozen turkeys at lower prices.

“Several factors contributed to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh. “These include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat,” she explained. Further, “The trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019.”

The shopping list for a Thanksgiving dinner in the survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, pea,s cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk.

“Taking turkey out of the basket of foods reveals a 6.6% price increase compared to last year, which tracks closely with the Consumer Price Index for food and general inflation across the economy,” said Nigh.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#U S Economy#Cooking A Turkey#Farm Bureau#Afbf
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

